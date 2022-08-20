Bigg Boss Telugu 6 Start Date Is Out: Nagarjuna's Show To Premiere On Disney+ Hotstar

Bigg Boss Telugu, the highly celebrated reality show in the Telugu television industry, is all set to make a comeback with its sixth season. The exciting update was announced by host Nagarjuna Akkineni, who took to his official social media handles and revealed the Bigg Boss Telugu 6 start date with a new promo.

The celebrated reality show's sixth season is all set to premiere on September 4, Sunday, in Disney+ Hotstar. Nagarjuna Akkineni, who shared the new promo of Bigg Boss Telugu 6 on his pages, confirmed that this season is going to be 'full of fun and emotion'. The release date announcement has left the loyal fans of the show, totally excited.

According to the reports, Bigg Boss Telugu 6 will be streamed live on Disney+ Hotstar from 7 PM on September 4, Sunday. The premiere episode of the Nagarjuna Akkineni show will be aired on the Star Maa channel on the same day, from 7 PM itself. Apart from the live telecast, one-hour-long footage of Bigg Boss Telugu 6 house's daily activities is also expected to be aired on the channel at 9.30 PM, from Monday to Friday. The Weekend episodes, on the other hand, will be aired at 9 PM on Saturday and Sunday.