Bigg Boss Telugu 6 Start Date Is Out: Nagarjuna's Show To Premiere On Disney+ Hotstar

Bigg
Boss
Telugu,
the
highly
celebrated
reality
show
in
the
Telugu
television
industry,
is
all
set
to
make
a
comeback
with
its
sixth
season.
The
exciting
update
was
announced
by
host
Nagarjuna
Akkineni,
who
took
to
his
official
social
media
handles
and
revealed
the
Bigg
Boss
Telugu
6
start
date
with
a
new
promo.
The
celebrated
reality
show's
sixth
season
is
all
set
to
premiere
on
September
4,
Sunday,
in
Disney+
Hotstar.
Nagarjuna
Akkineni,
who
shared
the
new
promo
of
Bigg
Boss
Telugu
6
on
his
pages,
confirmed
that
this
season
is
going
to
be
'full
of
fun
and
emotion'.
The
release
date
announcement
has
left
the
loyal
fans
of
the
show,
totally
excited.
According
to
the
reports,
Bigg
Boss
Telugu
6
will
be
streamed
live
on
Disney+
Hotstar
from
7
PM
on
September
4,
Sunday.
The
premiere
episode
of
the
Nagarjuna
Akkineni
show
will
be
aired
on
the
Star
Maa
channel
on
the
same
day,
from
7
PM
itself.
Apart
from
the
live
telecast,
one-hour-long
footage
of
Bigg
Boss
Telugu
6
house's
daily
activities
is
also
expected
to
be
aired
on
the
channel
at
9.30
PM,
from
Monday
to
Friday.
The
Weekend
episodes,
on
the
other
hand,
will
be
aired
at
9
PM
on
Saturday
and
Sunday.