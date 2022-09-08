Bigg Boss Telugu 6 Timings: When And Where To Watch Bigg Boss 6?

Bigg Boss Telugu Season 6 will be streamed online on Disney plus Hotstar 24/7. The highlights of the day will be telecast on Star Maa at 10 pm, on the weekdays. On Weekends, the episodes will air at 9 pm, on Star Maa. When the episode goes live on television a part of that episode will be available on Disney plus Hotstar as well. The whole episode will be available on Hotstar the next day morning after 5 am.

The current season is already past its first-week nomination, and sparks were seen flying everywhere. Geetu Royal, Revanth, Sri Satya, Inaya Sulthana, and Arohi have been the first few to step into the limelight. Soon we will see the whole cast come out of their shells and participate.

As with the previous five seasons, the current season is also being hosted by Nagarjuna. The actor cordially welcomed the contestants into the show at the grand launch. He had personally known some of them and met some for the first time. He made sure everyone got his whole attention and sent them into the house with a smile on their faces.

The contestants were all given intuition cards, and the cards had symbols representing a fox, a heart, a black heart, a backstab, and a punch, and some cards were blank. The cards indicate the way the contestants will strategize their game.