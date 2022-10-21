Bigg Boss Telugu 6 Voting Results: Sri Sathya Scores Least Number Of Votes Among The Rest!

The
seventh-week
nominations
at
the
Bigg
Boss
Telugu
6
house
are
special
because
out
of
15
contestants,
13
of
them
have
been
nominated
for
the
eviction
process.
For
Rohith
has
volunteered
to
be
nominated
for
two
consecutive
weeks,
Surya
was
prevented
from
being
nominated
as
he
was
the
house's
captain.
Geetu
was
saved
this
week
as
she
wasn't
nominated
by
any
housemate.
Revanth,
as
usual,
is
on
top
in
terms
of
winning
public
support
in
the
form
of
votes.
He
secured
about
10,099
votes
which
is
20.46
%
followed
by
Srihan
at
14.6
%
and
Arjun
at
9.42
%.
Aditya
is
in
fourth
place
followed
by
Adi
Reddy
and
Faima.
Keerthi,
Marina,
Rohit,
and
Inaya
are
doing
just
average
with
high
chances
of
becoming
safe
from
this
week's
elimination
process.
However,
Vasanthi,
Raj,
and
Sri
Sathya
are
the
housemates
who
are
lagging
in
public
support.
In
a
twist
of
events,
contestant
Sri
Sathya,
who
gained
popularity
for
her
attitude
and
sad
break-up
story,
was
the
last
one
on
the
voting
list
to
secure
votes.
She
relatively
occupies
good
screen
time
and
is
known
for
rebuffing
Arjun
Kalyan's
advances.
In
all
possibilities,
one
among
Vasanthi,
Sri
Sathya,
and
Raj
could
be
going
home
this
weekend
or
might
leave
the
house
and
enter
a
secret
facility.
We
never
really
know
how
the
game
at
Bigg
Boss
Telugu
unfolds
and
the
public
is
awaiting
this
weekend
episode.
Tune
into
Star
Maa
at
10
pm
on
weekdays
and
9
pm
on
weekends.
One
can
stream
all
the
episodes
of
Bigg
Boss
Telugu
6
on
Disney+
Hotstar.