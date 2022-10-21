Bigg Boss Telugu 6 Voting Results: Sri Sathya Scores Least Number Of Votes Among The Rest!

The seventh-week nominations at the Bigg Boss Telugu 6 house are special because out of 15 contestants, 13 of them have been nominated for the eviction process.

For Rohith has volunteered to be nominated for two consecutive weeks, Surya was prevented from being nominated as he was the house's captain. Geetu was saved this week as she wasn't nominated by any housemate.

Revanth, as usual, is on top in terms of winning public support in the form of votes. He secured about 10,099 votes which is 20.46 % followed by Srihan at 14.6 % and Arjun at 9.42 %.

Aditya is in fourth place followed by Adi Reddy and Faima. Keerthi, Marina, Rohit, and Inaya are doing just average with high chances of becoming safe from this week's elimination process.

However, Vasanthi, Raj, and Sri Sathya are the housemates who are lagging in public support. In a twist of events, contestant Sri Sathya, who gained popularity for her attitude and sad break-up story, was the last one on the voting list to secure votes. She relatively occupies good screen time and is known for rebuffing Arjun Kalyan's advances.

In all possibilities, one among Vasanthi, Sri Sathya, and Raj could be going home this weekend or might leave the house and enter a secret facility. We never really know how the game at Bigg Boss Telugu unfolds and the public is awaiting this weekend episode.

Tune into Star Maa at 10 pm on weekdays and 9 pm on weekends. One can stream all the episodes of Bigg Boss Telugu 6 on Disney+ Hotstar.