Bigg Boss Telugu 6 Voting Results: Vasanthi, Sri Satya, And Rohit Have Least Number Of Public Votes!

Within
a
blink
of
an
eye,
the
Bigg
Boss
6
Telugu
have
completed
about
two
months
of
telecast.
The
show
has
started
to
catch
up
with
the
fans
of
the
game
show
only
from
the
past
few
weeks.
This
season
was
allegedly
less
interesting
than
previous
seasons,
opined
fans
through
their
comments
and
messages
on
social
media
platforms.
However,
the
Bigg
Boss
makers
have
bucked
up
and
made
the
game
interesting
by
depriving
contestants
of
food
and
punishing
them
for
not
being
active
in
the
Tollywood
Celebrity
League
task.
This
week's
captaincy
task
Chepala
Cheruvu
brought
out
the
fire
among
all
the
contestants
and
they
gave
their
best
to
win
the
task.
Everybody
including
Raj,
Rohit,
and
Marina
were
seen
doing
their
bit
in
this
task
that
ran
for
about
two
days.
While
Revanth
is
always
on
top
of
the
saving
meter
of
votes,
he
is
the
first
one
to
get
more
nominations
every
week.
For
the
eighth
week,
Revanth,
Srihan,
Geetu,
and
Marina
have
won
a
higher
number
of
votes
than
the
rest.
While
Keerthi
and
Faima
managed
to
win
a
decent
number
of
votes,
Vasanthi,
Sri
Satya,
and
Rohit
are
in
the
danger
zone.
In
all
possibilities,
one
among
Vasanthi,
Sri
Sathya,
and
Rohit
might
get
eliminated
from
the
game
show
or
will
be
moved
to
a
secret
room.
The
moves
of
Bigg
Boss
are
unpredictable,
and
the
housemates
will
never
know
if
someone
went
back
home
or
is
still
watching
and
hearing
them.
Also,
these
voting
results
don't
entirely
decide
the
future
of
the
contestants,
as
the
show
makers
have
a
separate
checklist
to
eliminate
candidates
every
week.
Last
week's
voting
results
hinted
at
Sri
Satya
and
Raj
as
the
housemates
with
lowest
number
of
votes
but
Arjun
Kalyan,
who
secured
an
average
percentage
of
voting,
was
evicted
instead.
Tune
into
Star
Maa
at
10
pm
on
weekdays
and
9
pm
on
weekends
with
Nagarjuna
to
catch
the
fun.
One
can
stream
all
the
episodes
of
Bigg
Boss
Telugu
6
on
Disney+
Hotstar.