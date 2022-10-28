Bigg Boss Telugu 6 Voting Results: Vasanthi, Sri Satya, And Rohit Have Least Number Of Public Votes!

Within a blink of an eye, the Bigg Boss 6 Telugu have completed about two months of telecast. The show has started to catch up with the fans of the game show only from the past few weeks. This season was allegedly less interesting than previous seasons, opined fans through their comments and messages on social media platforms. However, the Bigg Boss makers have bucked up and made the game interesting by depriving contestants of food and punishing them for not being active in the Tollywood Celebrity League task.

This week's captaincy task Chepala Cheruvu brought out the fire among all the contestants and they gave their best to win the task. Everybody including Raj, Rohit, and Marina were seen doing their bit in this task that ran for about two days.

While Revanth is always on top of the saving meter of votes, he is the first one to get more nominations every week. For the eighth week, Revanth, Srihan, Geetu, and Marina have won a higher number of votes than the rest. While Keerthi and Faima managed to win a decent number of votes, Vasanthi, Sri Satya, and Rohit are in the danger zone.

In all possibilities, one among Vasanthi, Sri Sathya, and Rohit might get eliminated from the game show or will be moved to a secret room. The moves of Bigg Boss are unpredictable, and the housemates will never know if someone went back home or is still watching and hearing them.

Also, these voting results don't entirely decide the future of the contestants, as the show makers have a separate checklist to eliminate candidates every week. Last week's voting results hinted at Sri Satya and Raj as the housemates with lowest number of votes but Arjun Kalyan, who secured an average percentage of voting, was evicted instead.

Tune into Star Maa at 10 pm on weekdays and 9 pm on weekends with Nagarjuna to catch the fun. One can stream all the episodes of Bigg Boss Telugu 6 on Disney+ Hotstar.