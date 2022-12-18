Bigg Boss Telugu 6 Finale: Whopping Prize Amount The Winner Will Get To Take Home

The sixth season of Bigg Boss Telugu is set to come to an end. As fans are waiting with battered breath to know who the winner will be, the internet is full of predictions of who the winner and runners will be. And if you are one of the fans who can't wait until the moment, here we have everything to know about the finale and the prize amount.

Prize amount, other benefits for the winner

According to reports, the winner, who lifts the trophy will take home a prize amount of Rs. 50 lakh. Apart from the prize amount, the winner will also be honored with a 160-square-yard property worth Rs. 25 lakh.

Who are the finalists of the season?

Among the 21 contestants who entered the house when the season went on air in September 4, five housemates have emerged as the finalists. This includes Revanth, Shrihan, Adi, Rohit, and Keerthi have emerged as the top five finalists of Bigg Boss Telugu 6. All the finalists have been a part of the season since it went on air.

Who is predicted to be the winner?

As always, the winner of the sixth season of Bigg Boss Telugu will be announced during the elaborate grand finale. And it goes without saying that all top finalists enjoy a huge fanbase. Though we will have to wait until the winner's name is announced by host Nagarjuna Akkineni, it is predicted that singer LV Revanth will lift the trophy this season.

Where to watch the finale?

The finale will start airing on the television channel Star Maa on Sunday at 6 pm. The OTT platform Disney+ Hotstar will also stream the show at the same time. The streamer was broadcasting a 24/7 live broadcast of the show until Friday. The live broadcast was stopped on Saturday as the finale is under process.