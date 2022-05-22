Bigg Boss Telugu Non-Stop Winner: Bindu Madhavi Takes Home The Trophy

Bigg
Boss
Telugu
Non-Stop,
the
popular
reality
show
has
finally
come
to
an
end
after
an
eventful
90
days
journey.
Bindu
Madhavi
emerged
as
the
winner
of
the
first-ever
season
of
Bigg
Boss
Telugu
OTT.
Nagarjuna
Akkineni,
the
host
announced
the
winner
of
the
Bigg
Boss
Non-Stop
Telugu
winner
at
the
grand
finale
which
was
aired
on
May
21,
Saturday.
Bindu
Madhavi,
who
is
all
excited
to
be
the
winner
of
the
first-ever
season,
dedicated
her
victory
to
everyone
who
found
success
a
bit
late
in
life,
and
never
gave
up
on
their
dreams.
The
winner
of
Bigg
Boss
Telugu
Non-Stop
will
take
home
a
cash
prize
of
Rs.
40
Lakh,
along
with
the
trophy
of
the
season.
The
actress
entered
the
Nagarjuna
Akkineni
show
as
a
challenger.
Even
though
she
was
considered
a
weak
contestant
initially,
Bindu
Madhavi
proved
everyone
wrong
by
delivering
excellent
performances
in
the
Bigg
Boss
Non-Stop
tasks.
She
outshined
her
fellow
housemates
eventually,
and
emerged
as
the
most
active
and
loved
contestants
of
this
season.