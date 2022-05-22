Bigg Boss Telugu Non-Stop Winner: Bindu Madhavi Takes Home The Trophy

Bigg Boss Telugu Non-Stop, the popular reality show has finally come to an end after an eventful 90 days journey. Bindu Madhavi emerged as the winner of the first-ever season of Bigg Boss Telugu OTT. Nagarjuna Akkineni, the host announced the winner of the Bigg Boss Non-Stop Telugu winner at the grand finale which was aired on May 21, Saturday.

Bindu Madhavi, who is all excited to be the winner of the first-ever season, dedicated her victory to everyone who found success a bit late in life, and never gave up on their dreams. The winner of Bigg Boss Telugu Non-Stop will take home a cash prize of Rs. 40 Lakh, along with the trophy of the season.

The actress entered the Nagarjuna Akkineni show as a challenger. Even though she was considered a weak contestant initially, Bindu Madhavi proved everyone wrong by delivering excellent performances in the Bigg Boss Non-Stop tasks. She outshined her fellow housemates eventually, and emerged as the most active and loved contestants of this season.