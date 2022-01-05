Bigg Boss Telugu OTT Contestants List: Siri’s Boyfriend Srihan, Anchor Vaishnavi & Others To Enter The House!

The OTT version of Bigg Boss Telugu is all set to hit the small screens in February. If reports are anything to go by, Tollywood King Nagarjuna Akkineni, who has been hosting BB Telugu for three consecutive years, will be taking charge as the host for the mini version. The audiences can tune into Disney+ Hotstar app for daily episodes and to live stream.

Though nothing much has been revealed with regards to the contestants of the new season, rumours are rife about the inclusion of anchors Vaishnavi Chaitanya, Varshini, Shiva, Pratyusha, actress Warangal Vandana, Dhee 10 winner Raju and popular YouTuber and Bigg Boss Telugu 5 fame Siri Hanmanth's boyfriend Srihan. Although there are reports about makers approaching the aforementioned celebrities, no official confirmation or announcement has been made by any of them.

On the other hand, rumour also has it that Bigg Boss Telugu 4's first runner up Akhil Sarthak has agreed to be a part of the show. Although there is a buzz about Monal Gajjar's entry too, an official confirmation is awaited. For the unversed, Akhil and Monal's camaraderie in the fourth season was the talk of the town then. Though many had questioned their relationship in the show, the duo was seen reiterating that they are just good friends. Akhil and Monal have been making headlines for their social media stints post Bigg Boss Telugu 4 and are currently busy with their already committed projects. Well, if the rumours about their inclusion turn out to be true, the fans of the show will indeed have a gala time seeing them together and exploring their beautiful relationship.

Here's The List Of Possible Contestants Of Bigg Boss Telugu OTT

