Bigg Boss Telugu OTT: Sreemukhi Rejects The Offer!

After the super success of Bigg Boss 5 Telugu, the makers are all set to launch the show's OTT version. According to reports, the show will feature 13 former contestants of BB Telugu (except for the title winners), who will be staying inside the madhouse for almost 42 days. Reportedly, the show will hit the small screens in February this year.

However, owing to the spike in cases of COVID-19 across the country, chances are high that the makers would postpone the show until March. Nagarjuna Akkineni will be hosting the mini version of Bigg Boss Telugu. Though there is no official confirmation regarding the show's telecast format, reports suggest that the audiences will be able to tune into Disney+ Hotstar for daily episodes and live feed.

Talking about the contestants, recently rumours went rife about Telugu celebrities like Vaishnavi Chaitanya, Varshini, Shiva, Pratyusha, Warangal Vandana, Raju, Srihan (Bigg Boss Telugu 4 fame Siri's boyfriend) Akhil Sarthak and Monal Gajjar's inclusion in the show. Now, if the latest grapevine is to be believed, popular host and Bigg Boss Telugu 3 fame Sreemukhi was also approached by the makers to be a part of the show. Reportedly, she has rejected the offer owing to her other work commitments. Well, the latest news has surely disappointed fans who were expecting Sreemukhi, so as to see her adding zest to the show.

Well, with a lot being speculated about the possible contestants of the season, one will have to wait and watch to see what unfolds on the grand premiere of the show, when the contestants will be introduced by the host Nagarjuna.