Bigg Boss Telugu 6 Contestants List With Photos: Keerthi Keshav, Srihan, Sri Satya, Vasanthi Krishnan & Others

The most awaited Telugu TV reality show Bigg Boss Season 6 is ready to roll. The season is all set to begin from September 4 with the host Akkineni Nagarjuna inviting and introducing the contestants one by one into the specially erected Bigg Boss set at Annapurna Studios in Hyderabad. The show will be aired on Maa TV and simultaneously will stream on Disney+ Hotstar.

Although several names did the rounds on the social media about the possible list of contestants for this season, the list is being updated every now and then. However, with just two days for the show to begin, we have chanced upon an almost final list of this year's participants.

The contestants names include several social media influencers, anchors, and television actors, among others.

1.Sri Satya

2. Srihan

3. Shani Salmon

4. Vasanthi

5. RJ Surya

6. Aadhi Reddy

7. Geetu Royal

8. Neha Chowdary

9. Arohi

10. Chalaki Chanti

11. Bala Aditya

12. Marina and Rohith ( couple)

13. Vishal Rajasekhar

14. Abhinaya Sri

15. Iniya Sultana

16. Arjun Kalyan

17. Keerthi Bhat

18. SInger Revanth

19. Faima

20. Sudeepa

21. Adi Reddy

All the contestants are reportedly under a one-week quarantine at Park Hyatt in Hyderabad. Only the contestants who test negative for COVID will be sent inside the house.

The contestants will be put through several tasks during their tenure in the show. They have to play individually and in a group to win the tasks. The show's host Nagarjuna will shoot for the weekend episodes of season 6 and review the week's happenings along with making the participants play fun games and activities. In addition, every week, one of the participants gets eliminated. Participants are paid for the number of weeks they sustain in the Bigg Boss Telugu Season 6 house.

This season is the most awaited by the Telugu television viewers as it was long due. The contestants who are taking part in the game show will be locked inside a house with all amenities and cut off from the outside world. They do not have access to anything or anyone except the housemates for about two months. Finally, after a successful season 5 and OTT season 1 now Nagarjuna and team is ready to come with the grand new season of bigg boss telugu season 6 with a huge hype, we have to wait and see how far the hype will be justified by the bigg boss team.

The new season of Bigg Boss 6 Telugu started off on a grand note. The first round of elimination nomination process took place in the last episode on day 4, which fell on Wednesday unlike earlier seasons. It is to be seen how viewers will react to the nominated contestants as there are only two days for them to seek votes. Revanth, who was nominated by 8 people, was the first one in the house to score highest number of nominations.