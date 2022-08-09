Bigg Boss Telugu Season 6 Promo: The Most Loved Reality Show On Telugu TV Is Back!

Bigg Boss Telugu is one Television reality show that took the TV audience by storm ever since its inception in the year 2017. The first season was a grand affair with none other than actor Jr NTR hosting it for 70 days. The season was a great success and following the reception, the makers have come up with consecutive seasons to keep the viewers hooked on their show.

With the last Bigg Boss OTT season coming to an end, making it remarkable for producing the first female winner of the show, is now back with big news. The official promo for the Season 6 of Bigg Boss Telugu is out. Actor Akkineni Nagarjuna, who has been hosting the show since Season 3 will continue as season 6's host as well.

Unlike before, the show will be available for digital streaming on OTT giant Disney+ Hotstar Telugu. Earlier, the shows were telecast on Maa TV with the host episodes being aired on Saturdays and Sundays.

Confirming the news, Disney+ Hotstar Telugu's official Twitter has shared the news along with the link to the show's promo.

The Tweet read, "Here is the promo of #BBLiveOnHotstar presented by our favorite King

The much-awaited season of entertainment begins on

Last year was a blast but this year will be bigger - Are you ready for #BiggBossTelugu6 ?" (sic).

The concept of the show is to bring together a group of contestants together under a single roof for a period of a minimum of two months. They are put through different kinds of tasks to win, perform, and gain and are subjected to some punishments and sometimes rationing of meals. They are all cut off from the outside world for the duration of the show and have absolutely nothing to do other than spend time with the inmates and take part in the tasks, abiding by the rules. The winner will take home the trophy and a lucrative cash prize. In addition, they get offered work in the entertainment industry.

The show has an unprecedented fan base and is undoubtedly one of the best television or OTT reality shows in Telugu to have gained popularity. The contestants of the show have become more popular once out of the show and have garnered several opportunities following their brief stint. Other details of the show are, however, awaited.