Bigg Boss Telugu Season 6 Voting Results: Baladitya, Marina, And Raj Score Least Number Of Votes!

The last contestant to get evicted from the Bigg Boss Telugu 6 house was Chalaki Chanti. The following day nominations have given rise to several issues between inmates who brought out their true colours and nominated housemates with reasons from the past. At the end of the nomination process, Adi Reddy, Sudeepa, Keerthi, Sri Satya, Marina, Srihan, Geetu, Raj, and Baladitya have been nominated for elimination. However, the issues between Srihan and Inaya have continued in this week's elimination process also. Inaya has been eliminating Srihan every week repeatedly for several reasons.

Well, the viewers of the show and fans of the contestants have already started voting for their favourite contestants to prevent them from getting eliminated from the house. Going by the voting results, Srihan is leading with 6392 votes at 20.48% followed by Adi Reddy and Geetu by 4246 and 3864 votes respectively.

While Sudeepa, Keerthi, and Sri Satya have been maintaining a decent vote bank, Marina, Raj, and Baladitya are behind the other contestants. Among all, Baladitya is the one with the lowest number of votes, that is 2048 votes. Given the voting results, Baladitya, Raj, and Marina are in a danger zone.

The Bigg Boss Telugu 6 reality show began on September 4 on the Star Maa channel along with Disney+ Hotstar. Contestants Shaani, Abhinayasri, Chanti, Neha, and Arohi Rao have left the house over the five weekends. Tune into Star Maa at 10 pm on weekdays and 9 pm on weekends to watch the show. The show will stream round-the-clock on the OTT platform.