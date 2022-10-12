Bigg Boss Telugu Season 6 Voting Results: Baladitya, Marina, And Raj Score Least Number Of Votes!

The
last
contestant
to
get
evicted
from
the
Bigg
Boss
Telugu
6
house
was
Chalaki
Chanti.
The
following
day
nominations
have
given
rise
to
several
issues
between
inmates
who
brought
out
their
true
colours
and
nominated
housemates
with
reasons
from
the
past.
At
the
end
of
the
nomination
process,
Adi
Reddy,
Sudeepa,
Keerthi,
Sri
Satya,
Marina,
Srihan,
Geetu,
Raj,
and
Baladitya
have
been
nominated
for
elimination.
However,
the
issues
between
Srihan
and
Inaya
have
continued
in
this
week's
elimination
process
also.
Inaya
has
been
eliminating
Srihan
every
week
repeatedly
for
several
reasons.
Well,
the
viewers
of
the
show
and
fans
of
the
contestants
have
already
started
voting
for
their
favourite
contestants
to
prevent
them
from
getting
eliminated
from
the
house.
Going
by
the
voting
results,
Srihan
is
leading
with
6392
votes
at
20.48%
followed
by
Adi
Reddy
and
Geetu
by
4246
and
3864
votes
respectively.
While
Sudeepa,
Keerthi,
and
Sri
Satya
have
been
maintaining
a
decent
vote
bank,
Marina,
Raj,
and
Baladitya
are
behind
the
other
contestants.
Among
all,
Baladitya
is
the
one
with
the
lowest
number
of
votes,
that
is
2048
votes.
Given
the
voting
results,
Baladitya,
Raj,
and
Marina
are
in
a
danger
zone.
The
Bigg
Boss
Telugu
6
reality
show
began
on
September
4
on
the
Star
Maa
channel
along
with
Disney+
Hotstar.
Contestants
Shaani,
Abhinayasri,
Chanti,
Neha,
and
Arohi
Rao
have
left
the
house
over
the
five
weekends.
Tune
into
Star
Maa
at
10
pm
on
weekdays
and
9
pm
on
weekends
to
watch
the
show.
The
show
will
stream
round-the-clock
on
the
OTT
platform.