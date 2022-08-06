Bimbisara 2 Will Be Bigger And Better, Says An Elated Nandamuri Kalyan Ram

Bimbisara is the latest socio-fantasy film of actor Nandamuri Kalyan Ram, which was released to great positive response at the theatres on August 5. The movie is the maiden venture of Mallidi Vassisht, who wrote and directed the film. Bimbisara is now running in more theatres to full occupancy.

The elated Nandamuri hero, Kalyan Ram, who saw success after a very long time, is on cloud nine. The actor was joyous at his recent press interaction post the film's release and announced that the sequel to Bimbisara will be even better and bigger.

The movie, which was released alongside another romantic film Sita Ramam, stood its ground and collected decent openings in the Telugu-speaking states, after a long time. The Tollywood film industry has been suffering from a lack of good films for a couple of months and both the films received great responses, proving that the right content will always be entertained.

"We are glad about the response. We are hearing reports of house-full boards in front of the theaters. The first part was mounted on a big scale, but Bimbisara 2 will be bigger than this," Kalyan Ram was quoted as saying reportedly.

The story of Bimbisara is about the menacing ruthless king belonging to the 5th century. Owing to severe circumstances, he is forced into the modern-day world by a curse and a magic mirror. Once in the modern world, the otherwise majestic and powerful king experiences distress and helplessness. However, he stumbles upon a truth that changes his life thereafter.

The movie's production values are good enough with adequate background scores and cinematography. The movie's songs and female leads are, however, reduced to mere properties. Particularly, the character portrayed by Samyuktha Menon and her scenes with Vennela Kishore test the patience. Overall, the movie is a decent one-time watch flick.

The movie is produced by K Hari Krishna under the NTR Arts banner. Chota K Naidu cranked the camera while Chirrantan Bhatt composed songs for the film. MM Keeravani scored the film's background music. Tammiraju worked as the film's editor and Vasudev Muneppagari penned the dialogues. The movie also stars Catherine Tresa, Prakash Raj, Srinivasa Reddy, Brahmaji, Chammak Chandra, Tanikella Bharani, Viva Harsha, Vivan Bhatena, and Sai Kiran among others in pivotal roles.