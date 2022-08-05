Bimbisara Day 1 Box Office Collection Worldwide: Kalyan Ram's Socio-Fantasy Film Opens To Good Talk!

Nandamuri Kalyan Ram's latest socio-fantasy film Bimbisara has opened across theatres all over India and a few other countries. The movie released to a positive response and has been picking up in terms of a number of shows and screens. The movie is written and directed by Mallidi Vassisht in his debut.

Bimbisara is a fictional tale of Trigarthala King who is ruthless and crude. Due to a curse, he ends up in the modern-day world with time travel. The mission of Bimbisara, the lost treasure, and his link to a girl child is what the movie is about.

Check out the day 1 box office Collection of Bimbisara:

Bimbisara made somewhere between Rs 5 Crore and Rs 7 Crore share in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana states, on the release day.

The movie is being applauded for the honest attempt from a debut director and his conviction. The performances of the cast are appreciated along with MM Keeravani's background score. Fans of the Nandamuri family are celebrating this much-needed success of Kalyan Ram.

Nandamuri Kalyan Ram portrayed the role of Bimbisara, Catherine Tresa was seen as Princess Ira, and Samyuktha Menon as Vijayanthi. Comedian Srinivasa Reddy got a meaty role as Zubeda in this film, which was quite entertaining. Vennela Kishore and Prakash Raj's roles have been churned out well as an incentive to the narration. Sai Kiran Ayyappa P Sharma, and Brahmaji are other actors in the film.

Produced on a budget of Rs 40 Crore, Bimbisara is a production venture of Kalyan Ram's NTR Arts banner. Chirrantan Bhatt scored the tunes for songs and MM Keeravani composed a compelling background score. Chota K Naidu cranked the camera for Bimbisara while Tammi Raju took care of editing. Vasudev Mauneppagari penned dialogues for the film.