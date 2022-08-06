Bimbisara Day 2 Box Office Collection Worldwide: Kalyan Ram's Film Opens In More Number Of Theatres!

Actor
Nandamuri
Kalyan
Ram's
latest
fantasy
periodic
film
Bimbisara
was
received
at
the
box
office
on
August
5
with
a
great
word-of-mouth.
The
movie
started
picking
up
immediately
after
the
first
show
gave
rise
to
positive
response.
Within
a
day,
Mallidi
Vassisht's
directorial
debut
project
was
treated
to
more
shows
and
screens
across
the
country
and
overseas.
The
movie
is
going
strong
at
the
box
office.
Bimbisara
is
a
story
set
in
the
5th
century
speaking
about
the
ruthless
king
Bimbisara
and
his
twin
brother
Deva
Dutta.
The
movie
runs
parallel
between
the
5th
century
and
today's
modern
world
where
Bimbisara
is
caught
in-between.
The
film's
story
is
rather
different
from
the
earlier
films
which
depicted
the
concept
of
time
travel.
However,
a
few
lengthy
and
unnecessary
scenes,
songs,
and
weak
characterizations
have
let
down
the
film
at
some
points.
Check
out
the
Bimbisara
day-wise
collection
here:
Day
1:
Rs
6.3
Crore
Day
2:
Rs
3
to
4
Crore
Total
2
Days
Collection:
Rs
9.3
Crore
to
Rs
10.3
Crore
in
Andhra
Pradesh
and
Telangana.
Bimbisara
is
technically
rich,
but
the
visual
effects
and
settings
could
have
been
better.
The
movie's
background
score
by
MM
Keeravani
is
sufficient
and
songs
by
Chirratan
Bhatt
are
completely
forgettable.
The
camera
work
of
Chota
K
Naidu
impresses.
The
performance
of
Kalyan
Ram
has
received
positive
response
from
fans
and
regular
moviegoers
alike.
K
Hari
Krishna
produced
the
film
which
will
have
a
sequel,
Bimbisara
2,
under
NTR
Arts
banner.