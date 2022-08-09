Bimbisara Day 4 Box Office Collection Worldwide: This Socio-Fantasy Film Of Kalyan Ram Is A Hit!

Actor
Nandamuri
Kalyan
Ram
tasted
success
after
a
long
gap
with
his
latest
socio-fantasy
film
Bimbisara.
The
movie
is
written
and
directed
by
Mallidi
Vassisht
in
his
debut
venture.
Bimbisara
was
released
to
a
positive
response
at
the
theatres
on
August
5.
The
movie
secured
good
word-of-mouth
and
was
playing
in
more
theatres
following
the
response.
Take
a
look
at
the
Bimbisara
4
Days
total
worldwide
collection
down
below:
Bimbisara
is
the
story
of
a
power-hungry
king
of
Trigarthala,
Bimbisara,
played
by
Nandamuri
Kalyan
Ram.
He
also
played
another
role
as
Deva
Dutta,
Bimbisara's
twin
brother.
The
movie
is
a
production
venture
of
K
Hari
Krishna,
under
the
banner
of
NTR
Arts.
Bimbisara
will
have
a
sequel,
which
is
claimed
to
be
a
bigger
and
better
one,
by
actor
Kalyan
Ram.
Catherine
Tresa
and
Samyuktha
Menon
were
cast
as
the
female
leads
alongside
Kalyan
Ram
for
his
two
characters.
Warina
Hussain
sizzled
in
a
special
song
for
the
film,
which
also
stars
Prakash
Raj,
Srinivasa
Reddy,
Tanikella
Bharani,
Sai
Kiran,
Vennela
Kishore,
Brahmaji,
and
others.
The
film's
background
score
was
composed
by
MM
Keeravani,
who
received
great
applause
for
the
efficient
work.
The
songs
were
composed
by
Chirrantan
Bhatt.
Chota
K
Naidu
cranked
the
camera
for
the
film
which
was
edited
by
Tammiraju.