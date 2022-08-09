India
      Bimbisara Day 4 Box Office Collection Worldwide: This Socio-Fantasy Film Of Kalyan Ram Is A Hit!

      Actor Nandamuri Kalyan Ram tasted success after a long gap with his latest socio-fantasy film Bimbisara. The movie is written and directed by Mallidi Vassisht in his debut venture. Bimbisara was released to a positive response at the theatres on August 5. The movie secured good word-of-mouth and was playing in more theatres following the response.

      Bimbisara Day 4 Box Office Collection

      Take a look at the Bimbisara 4 Days total worldwide collection down below:

      Nizam: Rs 6.55 Crore
      Ceeded: Rs 3.96 Crore
      UA: Rs 2.61 Crore
      East: Rs 1.16 Crore
      West: Rs 84 Lakh
      Guntur: Rs 1.42 Crore
      Krishna: Rs 1 Crore
      Nellore: Rs 56 Lakh
      Total Andhra Pradesh & Telangana: Rs 18.10 Crore (Rs 28.20 Crore Gross)
      Ka+ROI: Rs 1.23 Crore
      OS - Rs 1.52 Crore
      Total World Wide: Rs 20.85 Crore (Rs 34.30 Crore Gross)

      Bimbisara is the story of a power-hungry king of Trigarthala, Bimbisara, played by Nandamuri Kalyan Ram. He also played another role as Deva Dutta, Bimbisara's twin brother. The movie is a production venture of K Hari Krishna, under the banner of NTR Arts. Bimbisara will have a sequel, which is claimed to be a bigger and better one, by actor Kalyan Ram.

      Catherine Tresa and Samyuktha Menon were cast as the female leads alongside Kalyan Ram for his two characters. Warina Hussain sizzled in a special song for the film, which also stars Prakash Raj, Srinivasa Reddy, Tanikella Bharani, Sai Kiran, Vennela Kishore, Brahmaji, and others.

      The film's background score was composed by MM Keeravani, who received great applause for the efficient work. The songs were composed by Chirrantan Bhatt. Chota K Naidu cranked the camera for the film which was edited by Tammiraju.

      Story first published: Tuesday, August 9, 2022, 12:05 [IST]
      X