Bimbisara Day 5 Box Office Collection Worldwide: The Film Becomes The Most Successful In Kalyan Ram's Career

Bimbisara, the periodic fantasy thriller of actor Nandamuri Kalyan Ram is going strong at the box office. Having no other big competition other than Dulquer Salmaan's Sita Ramam, which is equally going forward with good word-of-mouth, the in-flow of the audience for the films is high. Bimbisara, a maiden venture of writer-cum-director Mallidi Vassisht emerged as one of the career-best films of actor Kalyan Ram. Kalyan Ram said that the film's sequel would be bigger and better than this.

Take a look at the Bimbisara 5 Days total worldwide collection here:

Nizam: Rs 7.45 Crore

Ceeded: Rs 4.58 Crore

UA: Rs 2.98 Crore

East: Rs 1.31 Crore

West: Rs 96 Lakh

Guntur: Rs 1.57 Crore

Krishna: Rs 1.13 Crore

Nellore: Rs 64 Lakh

AP & TG Total: Rs 20.62 Crore (Rs 28.20 Crore Gross)

Ka+ROI: Rs 1.35 Crore

OS - 1.65 Crore

Total Worldwide Collection: Rs 23.62 Crore (Rs 39.00 Crore Gross)

The movie is set in the 5th century where a book called Dhanvantari, part of the hidden treasure of Trigarthala King Bimbisara becomes the need and only goal of a doctor belonging to the 1970s era. The attempts to lay hands on Dhanvantari lead to the film's plot which runs parallel with the modern-day world and that of the 5th century period. The story was entertaining for the fact that it runs with parallel narration.

Back in the day, Bimbisara was a ruthless dictator who even almost killed his twin brother Deva Dutta, played by Kalyan Ram himself, to become the only heir to the throne. In the process of proving his might, he kills a young girl following which he lands up in the modern-day world. He receives the shock of his life when the same girl prevents him from getting crushed and pulls him away from his death. The realization kicks in for the otherwise evil King and he sets out to make things right.

Catherine Tresa and Samyuktha Menon are the film's two female leads opposite Kalyan Ram's twin characters. However, their characters are reduced to mere properties.

K Hari Krishna produced the movie under NTR Arts banner. The movie's soundtrack composed by MM Keeravani is being applauded. The movie co-stars Srinivasa Reddy, Tanikella Bharani, Prakash Raj, Sai Kiran, Vennela Kishore among others.