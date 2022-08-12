Bimbisara Day 7 Box Office Collection Worldwide: Kalyan Ram's Film Continues Its Successful Run!

Actor Nandamuri Kalyan Ram's latest socio-fantasy action thriller Bimbisara, written and directed by Mallidi Vassisht has become a successful venture at the box office. The movie has entered the profit zone and is continuing to run at the theatres successfully.

Kalyan Ram donned a dual role for the film-Bimbisara and Deva Dutta. The story revolves around the menacing king Bimbisara, who teleports into the modern day world after committing a grave mistake of killing a child. He comes face-to-face with the same girl in the parallel world and gets saved by her. The consequences and repentance of Bimbisara was explained in a rather interesting way despite the regular tropes. The conviction of the director and Kalyan Ram received appreciation for their effort in translating this idea on to the big screen.

Take a look at the Bimbisara 7 Days total worldwide collection here:

Nizam: Rs 8.04 Crore

Ceeded: Rs 4.99 Crore

UA: Rs 3.27 Crore

East: Rs 1.43 Crore

West: Rs 1.05 Crore

Guntur: Rs 1.66 Crore

Krishna: Rs 1.20 Crore

Nellore: Rs 68 Lakh

AP & TG Total: Rs 22.32 Crore (Rs 35.05 Crore Gross)

Ka+ROI: Rs 1.45 Crore

OS - 1.80 Crore

Total Worldwide Collection: Rs 25.57 Crore (Rs 42.30 Crore Gross)

Nandamuri Kalyan Ram romanced Catherine Tresa and Samyuktha Menon in the film. Bimbisara also stars Prakash Raj, Brahmaji, Vennela Kishore, Sai Kiran, Srinivasa Reddy, Vivan Bhatena, Ayyappa P Sharma, Rajeevi Kanakala, Tanikella Bharani, Viva Harsha, Chammak Chandra among others. Warina Hussain appeared in a special song.

Bimbisara received appreciation for the background score composed by MM Keeravani. The film featured songs composed by Chirrantan Bhatt. Tammiraju looked into the film's editing, and Chota K Naidu cranked the camera. The movie was produced by K Hari Krishna under NTR Arts banner. Bimbisara's dialogues were penned by Vasudev Muneppagari. The movie was distributed by Sri Venkateswara Creations, owned by Dil Raju. The movie achieved break-even within four days of its theatrical release.