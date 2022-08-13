Bimbisara Day 8 Box Office Collection Worldwide: Kalyan Ram's Fantasy Film Continues To Enthral Fans

Bimbisara,
written
and
directed
by
debutante
Mallidi
Vassisht,
starring
actor
Nandamuri
Kalyan
Ram,
is
running
successfully
in
theatres
all
over
the
world.
The
movie,
despite
being
a
week
old,
is
playing
to
houseful
shows.
Bimbisara
has
become
the
highest
grosser
in
the
actor's
career
and
he
rightly
received
appreciation
for
his
portrayal
of
the
character
of
Bimbisara.
Take
a
look
at
the
Bimbisara
8
Days
total
worldwide
collection
here:
The
actor
played
a
dual
role
in
the
film
as
the
ruthless
king
Bimbisara
and
his
benevolent
twin
brother
Deva
Dutta.
Bimbisara
ends
up
in
the
modern-day
world
following
a
series
of
incidents.
Teleported
to
today's
world,
King
Bimbisara
learns
of
the
truth
about
his
legacy
and
meets
the
girl
he
had
killed
in
the
Trigarthala
kingdom
before
he
lands
in
the
modern
world.
Bimbisara
has
Catherine
Tresa
and
Samyuktha
Menon
as
the
two
female
leads.
Actors
Prakash
Raj,
Srinivasa
Reddy,
Sai
Kiran,
Vennela
Kishore,
Ayyappa
Sharma,
Vivan
Bhatena,
and
Brahmaji
played
prominent
roles
in
the
film.
MM
Keeravani
scored
the
film's
background
music
and
Chirrantan
Bhatt
tuned
the
songs.
Tammiraju
edited
the
film
which
was
cinematographed
by
Chota
K
Naidu.
K
Hari
Krishna
produced
the
film
under
the
NTR
Arts
banner.