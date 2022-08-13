Bimbisara Day 8 Box Office Collection Worldwide: Kalyan Ram's Fantasy Film Continues To Enthral Fans

Bimbisara, written and directed by debutante Mallidi Vassisht, starring actor Nandamuri Kalyan Ram, is running successfully in theatres all over the world. The movie, despite being a week old, is playing to houseful shows. Bimbisara has become the highest grosser in the actor's career and he rightly received appreciation for his portrayal of the character of Bimbisara.

Take a look at the Bimbisara 8 Days total worldwide collection here:

Nizam: Rs 8.40 Crore

Ceeded: Rs 5.30 Crore

UA: Rs 3.50 Crore

East: Rs 1.48 Crore

West: Rs 1.09 Crore

Guntur: Rs 1.72 Crore

Krishna: Rs 1.25 Crore

Nellore: Rs 71 Lakh

AP & TG Total: Rs 23.45 Crore (Rs 36.85 Crore Gross)

Ka+ROI: Rs 1.53 Crore

OS - 1.87 Crore

Total Worldwide Collection: Rs 26.85 Crore (Rs 44.40 Crore Gross)

The actor played a dual role in the film as the ruthless king Bimbisara and his benevolent twin brother Deva Dutta. Bimbisara ends up in the modern-day world following a series of incidents. Teleported to today's world, King Bimbisara learns of the truth about his legacy and meets the girl he had killed in the Trigarthala kingdom before he lands in the modern world.

Bimbisara has Catherine Tresa and Samyuktha Menon as the two female leads. Actors Prakash Raj, Srinivasa Reddy, Sai Kiran, Vennela Kishore, Ayyappa Sharma, Vivan Bhatena, and Brahmaji played prominent roles in the film.

MM Keeravani scored the film's background music and Chirrantan Bhatt tuned the songs. Tammiraju edited the film which was cinematographed by Chota K Naidu. K Hari Krishna produced the film under the NTR Arts banner.