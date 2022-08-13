India
      Bimbisara Day 8 Box Office Collection Worldwide: Kalyan Ram's Fantasy Film Continues To Enthral Fans

      Bimbisara, written and directed by debutante Mallidi Vassisht, starring actor Nandamuri Kalyan Ram, is running successfully in theatres all over the world. The movie, despite being a week old, is playing to houseful shows. Bimbisara has become the highest grosser in the actor's career and he rightly received appreciation for his portrayal of the character of Bimbisara.

      Bimbisara Day 8 Box Office Collection

      Take a look at the Bimbisara 8 Days total worldwide collection here:

      Nizam: Rs 8.40 Crore
      Ceeded: Rs 5.30 Crore
      UA: Rs 3.50 Crore
      East: Rs 1.48 Crore
      West: Rs 1.09 Crore
      Guntur: Rs 1.72 Crore
      Krishna: Rs 1.25 Crore
      Nellore: Rs 71 Lakh
      AP & TG Total: Rs 23.45 Crore (Rs 36.85 Crore Gross)
      Ka+ROI: Rs 1.53 Crore
      OS - 1.87 Crore
      Total Worldwide Collection: Rs 26.85 Crore (Rs 44.40 Crore Gross)

      The actor played a dual role in the film as the ruthless king Bimbisara and his benevolent twin brother Deva Dutta. Bimbisara ends up in the modern-day world following a series of incidents. Teleported to today's world, King Bimbisara learns of the truth about his legacy and meets the girl he had killed in the Trigarthala kingdom before he lands in the modern world.

      Bimbisara Day 8 Box Office Collection

      Bimbisara has Catherine Tresa and Samyuktha Menon as the two female leads. Actors Prakash Raj, Srinivasa Reddy, Sai Kiran, Vennela Kishore, Ayyappa Sharma, Vivan Bhatena, and Brahmaji played prominent roles in the film.

      MM Keeravani scored the film's background music and Chirrantan Bhatt tuned the songs. Tammiraju edited the film which was cinematographed by Chota K Naidu. K Hari Krishna produced the film under the NTR Arts banner.

      Story first published: Saturday, August 13, 2022, 11:55 [IST]
