Bimbisara First Review: Nandamuri Kalyan Ram's Fantasy Action Drama Looks Promising!

Actor
Nandamuri
Kalyan
Ram's
upcoming
fantasy
action
drama
film,
Bimbisara,
written
and
directed
by
Vashist,
is
ready
for
the
huge
theatrical
release
all
over
the
world
on
August
5.
The
movie
stars
Catherine
Tresa,
Samyuktha
Menon
and
Warina
Hussain
in
prominent
roles.
With
just
a
few
days
to
go
for
the
reveal
on
the
silver
screen,
Bimbisara's
first
review
has
surfaced
on
social
media.
According
to
Umair
Sandhu,
who
is
reportedly
a
member
of
the
Overseas
Censor
Board,
Bimbisara
is
a
good
film,
with
great
conviction
from
the
actors
and
director,
coupled
with
mesmerizing
sets
and
technical
aspects.
The
movie
makes
for
a
good
comeback
for
Nandamuri
Kalyan
Ram.
Bimbisara
is
the
story
of
Trigarthala
King
Bimbisara,
who
gets
to
time
travel
and
arrives
in
today's
world,
to
safeguard
the
treasure
that
belongs
to
him.
Although
named
after
the
great
Magadha
King,
Bimbisara
movie
is
not
based
on
the
history
around
it
and
is
fictional
work.
Bimbisara's
background
score
is
composed
by
MM
Keeravani
and
songs
have
been
rendered
by
Chirrantan
Bhatt.
Chota
K
Naidu
cranked
the
camera
for
the
film
that
was
edited
by
Tammi
Raju.
The
film
also
stars
Vennela
Kishore,
Srinivas
Reddy,
Brahmaji,
Prakash
Raj,
Ayyappa
P
Sharma,
and
Sai
Kiran
in
other
pivotal
roles.
Produced
by
K
Hari
Krishna
under
the
banner
of
NTR
Arts
on
a
budget
of
about
Rs
40
Crore,
actor
Kalyan
Ram
hinted
at
the
film's
sequel
depending
on
the
response
after
theatrical
release.