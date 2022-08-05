Bimbisara OTT Release Date & Time: Kalyan Ram's Periodic Thriller To Stream On ZEE 5?

Bimbisara is the latest film by actor Nandamuri Kalyan Ram that was released all over the world on August 5. The film's success is a crucial one to Kalyan Ram, who has been experiencing a slew of flop films in the recent past. Bimbisara is a different genre of film for the actor unlike his earlier ones and it seems to have paid off. Bimbisara was released to a positive response at the theatres.

Writer and director Mallidi Vassisht helmed the project as his maiden venture and succeeded in making this fantasy action drama a hit. With a convincing plot coupled with a good technical team and cast, Bimbisara is going places for the effort the team invested in it.

It is mentioned that Bimbisara's satellite rights have been bagged by Zee Studios. So, in all possibilities, the movie might be available for streaming online on the OTT platform ZEE 5. Given the norms, the movie will begin streaming eight weeks after the theatrical release.

Bimbisara is the story of Trigarthala King played by Nandamuri Kalyan Ram, who time travels to the modern world due to a curse. This socio-fantasy film has no resemblance to the original historic figure, Maghada King Bimbisara.

Bimbisara stars Catherine Tresa, Samyuktha Menon, Warina Hussain, Prakash Raj, Srinivasa Reddy, Brahmaji, and Vennela Kishore among others in key roles. Chota K Naidu worked as the film's cinematographer and Chirrantan Bhatt scored tunes. MM Keeravani's background score for the film elevated the entire movie experience on the big screen. The movie is produced under the NTR Arts banner by K Hari Krishna on a budget of Rs 40 Crore.