    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Bimbisara Pre-Release Business Worldwide: Will Kalyan Ram's Film Pass The Litmus Test & Achieve Break-Even?

      By
      |

      Actor Nandamuri Kalyan Ram's upcoming film Bimbisara, touted to be a fictional fantasy adventure film, is about to hit the screens all over the world on August 5. The movie stars Catherine Tresa, Samyuktha Menon, and Warina Hussian as the female leads alongside Srinivasa Reddy, Vennela Kishore, Brahmaji, and Prakash Raj among others.

      Bimbisara Pre-Release Business

      Ahead of the film's theatrical release, the Tollywood circle has been discussing the pre-release business of Bimbisara, in which actor Nandamuri Kalyan Ram portrayed the role of Trigarthala King Bimbisara.

      Take a look at the Bimbisara Pre-Release Business details here:

      Bimbisara Pre-Release Business

      Nizam - Rs 5 Crore
      Ceeded - Rs 2 Crore
      Andhra - Rs 6.50 Crore
      Andhra Pradesh & Telangana- Rs 13.50 Crore

      Ka+ROI - Rs 1.1 Crore
      Overseas - Rs 1 Crore
      Total Worldwide- Rs 15.60 Crore

      (Break-Even- Rs 16.20 Crore)

      The movie is written and directed by Vashist in his debut. Bimbisara's soundtrack is composed by MM Keeravani and songs are composed by Chirratan Bhatt. Chota K Naidu cranked the camera for this epic period drama.

      Bimbisara is produced under the banner of NTR Arts by K Hari Krishna. The movie is made on a budget of Rs 40 Crore and will likely have a sequel, hinted Kalyan Ram.

      Comments
      Story first published: Wednesday, August 3, 2022, 13:08 [IST]
      Other articles published on Aug 3, 2022
      Click to comments
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      X