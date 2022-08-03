Bimbisara Pre-Release Business Worldwide: Will Kalyan Ram's Film Pass The Litmus Test & Achieve Break-Even?

Actor
Nandamuri
Kalyan
Ram's
upcoming
film
Bimbisara,
touted
to
be
a
fictional
fantasy
adventure
film,
is
about
to
hit
the
screens
all
over
the
world
on
August
5.
The
movie
stars
Catherine
Tresa,
Samyuktha
Menon,
and
Warina
Hussian
as
the
female
leads
alongside
Srinivasa
Reddy,
Vennela
Kishore,
Brahmaji,
and
Prakash
Raj
among
others.
Ahead
of
the
film's
theatrical
release,
the
Tollywood
circle
has
been
discussing
the
pre-release
business
of
Bimbisara,
in
which
actor
Nandamuri
Kalyan
Ram
portrayed
the
role
of
Trigarthala
King
Bimbisara.
Take
a
look
at
the
Bimbisara
Pre-Release
Business
details
here:
The
movie
is
written
and
directed
by
Vashist
in
his
debut.
Bimbisara's
soundtrack
is
composed
by
MM
Keeravani
and
songs
are
composed
by
Chirratan
Bhatt.
Chota
K
Naidu
cranked
the
camera
for
this
epic
period
drama.
Bimbisara
is
produced
under
the
banner
of
NTR
Arts
by
K
Hari
Krishna.
The
movie
is
made
on
a
budget
of
Rs
40
Crore
and
will
likely
have
a
sequel,
hinted
Kalyan
Ram.