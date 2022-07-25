Bimbisara Pre-Release Event: Jr NTR To Join As The Chief Guest For Kalyan Ram's Film Event!

Actor
Nandamuri
Kalyan
Ram's
upcoming
film
Bimbisara,
a
period
fantasy
drama
with
elements
of
thrill,
is
ready
to
hit
the
screens
on
August
5.
The
movie
is
directed
by
Mallidi
Vashist
as
his
maiden
project.
The
film's
trailer
which
was
released
recently,
has
gained
a
positive
response.
Kalyan
Ram
will
be
playing
a
dual
role
in
the
film.
One
as
the
5th
century
Magadha
King
Bimbisara
and
the
other
as
his
reincarnation
in
today's
world.
The
movie
revolves
around
a
hidden
and
lost
treasure.
Ahead
of
the
film's
grand
theatrical
release,
the
makers
of
the
film
have
announced
a
majestic
pre-release
event
on
July
29
at
Shilpakala
Vedika
in
Hyderabad.
If
the
buzz
is
anything
to
go
by,
none
other
than
Jr
NTR,
half-brother
of
Kalyan
Ram,
will
be
present
at
the
pre-release
event-
to
speak
about
the
film
and
wish
the
team
good
luck.
Catherine
Tresa
will
be
seen
as
the
film's
female
protagonist
opposite
Kalyan
Ram
alongside
Samyuktha
Menon.
The
film's
background
score
is
composed
by
MM
Keeravani
and
songs
have
been
composed
by
Chirrantan
Bhatt.
Actor
Kalyan
Ram
bankrolled
the
film
under
his
NTR
Arts
Production
banner.
Prakash
Raj,
Warina
Hussain,
Vennela
Kishore,
Srinivasa
Reddy,
and
Brahmaji
are
others
who
played
prominent
roles
in
the
film.
Chota
K
Naidu
cinematographed
the
film,
which
is
edited
by
Tammi
Raju.
The
movie
is
made
up
on
a
budget
of
Rs
40
Crore.