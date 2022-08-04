Bimbisara Twitter Review: Tweets To Go Through Before You Book Your Tickets For Kalyan Ram's Film!

Nandamuri
Kalyan
Ram's
latest
action-adventure
film
Bimbisara
is
ready
for
the
fans
and
moviegoers
to
experience
on
the
big
screen.
The
movie
was
released
amid
decent
expectations
from
the
Nandamuri
fans
on
August
5.
Ahead
of
its
theatrical
release,
the
makers
of
the
film
have
organized
a
pre-release
event
at
Shilpakala
Vedika
where
Kalyan
Ram's
half-brother
Jr
NTR
appeared
as
the
chief
guest.
Bimbisara
is
the
story
of
the
Trigarthala
King
Bimbisara,
who
time
travels
and
arrives
in
the
modern
world
from
his
kingdom,
to
safeguard
his
hidden
treasure.
The
movie
stars
Catherine
Tresa,
Samyuktha
Menon,
Warina
Hussain
Srinivasa
Reddy,
and
Prakash
Raj
among
others.
A
few
enthusiastic
moviegoers
who
have
already
watched
the
film
have
shared
their
opinions
on
the
film
Bimbisara
so
that
you
might
get
to
know
if
you
want
to
watch
it
or
not.
Check
out
the
tweets
here:
..
The
movie
unit
made
it
clear
that
Bimbisara
is
a
fictional
work
and
does
not
possess
the
qualities
or
representation
of
the
historic
Magadha
King
Bimbisara.
Depending
on
the
film's
reception
at
the
box
office,
actor
Kalyan
Ram
hinted
at
a
sequel
to
the
film.
Bimbisara
is
written
and
directed
by
Mallidi
Vassisht
as
his
maiden
project.
The
movie
is
bankrolled
by
K
Hari
Krishna
under
the
NTR
Arts
banner.
MM
Keeravani
composed
the
film's
background
score
and
Chirrantan
Bhatt
scored
tunes
for
the
songs.
Chota
K
Naidu
cranked
the
camera
for
Bimbisara,
which
has
been
edited
by
Tammi
Raju.
The
movie
is
made
on
a
budget
of
Rs
40
Crore.