Bimbisara Twitter Review: Tweets To Go Through Before You Book Your Tickets For Kalyan Ram's Film!

Nandamuri Kalyan Ram's latest action-adventure film Bimbisara is ready for the fans and moviegoers to experience on the big screen. The movie was released amid decent expectations from the Nandamuri fans on August 5. Ahead of its theatrical release, the makers of the film have organized a pre-release event at Shilpakala Vedika where Kalyan Ram's half-brother Jr NTR appeared as the chief guest.

Bimbisara is the story of the Trigarthala King Bimbisara, who time travels and arrives in the modern world from his kingdom, to safeguard his hidden treasure. The movie stars Catherine Tresa, Samyuktha Menon, Warina Hussain Srinivasa Reddy, and Prakash Raj among others.

A few enthusiastic moviegoers who have already watched the film have shared their opinions on the film Bimbisara so that you might get to know if you want to watch it or not.

Check out the tweets here:

The movie unit made it clear that Bimbisara is a fictional work and does not possess the qualities or representation of the historic Magadha King Bimbisara. Depending on the film's reception at the box office, actor Kalyan Ram hinted at a sequel to the film.

Bimbisara is written and directed by Mallidi Vassisht as his maiden project. The movie is bankrolled by K Hari Krishna under the NTR Arts banner. MM Keeravani composed the film's background score and Chirrantan Bhatt scored tunes for the songs. Chota K Naidu cranked the camera for Bimbisara, which has been edited by Tammi Raju. The movie is made on a budget of Rs 40 Crore.