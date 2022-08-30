Charmme Kaur Faces The Brunt Of Vijay Deverakonda Starrer Liger's Disastrous Performance At The BO!

Vijay Deverakonda's latest pan-India film Liger, has been hitting the headlines since the past couple of days. The film, which was written and directed by Puri Jagannadh, remains a disaster at the box office. The film was ridiculed for the sheer amount of overconfidence the makers- Puri and Charmme, along with Vijay Deverakonda have displayed throughout. Liger was extensively promoted and the team toured about 17 big cities in India for the same.

The performance of Liger, however, shocked the lead actors and the makers. The film was not scoring big in terms of appreciation or money. In addition, instead of speaking about what did not work for the film, people are discussing Vijay's attitude issues.

Owing to the humongous negativity around the film, one of the producers, Charmme Kaur, who is associated with Puri Jagannadh's banner Puri Connects, is now in the news for losing a whopping amount of money.

For the unversed, Liger was made on a heavy budget of about Rs 150 Crore. Three years were spent on the film by the team and when they were offered an OTT deal worth Rs 200 Crore, the team rejected it outright. Vijay went a step ahead and posted on Twitter saying that the amount was too less and he would be making more in the theatres. Had the team considered the offer back then, they would at least have covered the costs and run in profit. With their bad decision-making skills, the entire team suffered a huge loss.

Puri and Charmme have joined forces as producers for several films. They have done a couple of films and out of them all, only Ram Pothineni's Ismart Shankar proved successful at the box office. The makers earned good from the movie and invested later in films that turned out to be flops, including Liger.

Liger also starred legendary Boxing champion, Mike Tyson in a special cameo. Fans of Vijay and others too have expressed displeasure over how Mike Tyson was depicted in the film and that he was wasted in an unnecessary role.

The film's female lead Ananya Panday, who made her Tollywood debut was criticised for her acting skills. Many opined that she couldn't fit the role of a mere 'property' in the film.

Liger is promoted and co-produced by Karan Johar under his Dharma Productions banner in association with Puri Connects banner. The movie's cinematography is rendered by Vishnu Sarma and edited by Junaid Siddique.