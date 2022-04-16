Acharya event, YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan, RRR event, Jagan chief guest, Acharya event chie

The grand pre-release event of Megastar Chiranjeevi and RRR star Ram Charan's Acharya is scheduled to be held on the 23rd of April. The event will be taking place in Vijayawada. The event will have none other than the chief minister of Andhra Pradesh, YS Jagan Mohan Reddy as the chief guest.

For the unversed, Chiranjeevi shares a cordial relationship with Andhra Pradesh chief minister and YSRCP supremo, YS Jagan. That could well be the reason why YS Jagan obliged Chiranjeevi's request and agreed to attend Acharya event which is set to be held on the 23rd of this month.

Chiranjeevi had built a very good rapport with Jagan and he was the one who persuaded the latter to amend the G.O No. 35 pertaining to restrictions on cinema ticket prices in Andhra Pradesh. Chiranjeevi now appears to be intending to forge a stronger bond with the chief minister and hence the decision to invite the latter to Acharya pre-release event.

This will be the first film-related event that will be attended by YS Jagan after he took charge as the chief minister of Andhra Pradesh back in 2019. It sure would be one exciting sight for fans and followers to watch Jagan, Chiranjeevi, and Ram Charan sharing the same stage at the Acharya event in Vijayawada.

As for Acharya, the social drama is helmed by Koratala Siva and it is set for theatrical debut on the 29th of April. The film marks the coming together of Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan, Kajal Aggarwal, Pooja Hegde, Sonu Sood, and other mainstream Indian actors. Manisharma is composing the soundtrack for the film.