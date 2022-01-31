Chiranjeevi And Ram Charan Starrer Acharya To Release On April 29

South megastar Chiranjeevi's upcoming film Acharya is set to release in cinema halls on April 29, makers announced on Monday. The Telugu action drama, also starring Chiranjeevi's actor-son Ram Charan, was earlier scheduled to open theatrically on February 4, but was pushed due to the rise in COVID-19 cases.

Acharya is produced by Charan and Niranjan Reddy under their banner Konidela Production Company and Matinee Entertainment. The makers said since filmmaker SS Rajamouli's much-awaited period actioner RRR is releasing on March 25, they have mutually agreed to come a month after the film. RRR stars Jr NTR and Charan.

"After a healthy discussion and on mutual understanding, we would be releasing 'Acharya' on April 29, as 'RRR' would be hitting the screens on March 25," the official Twitter account of Konidela Production Company posted. Acharya also stars Pooja Hegde and Kajal Aggarwal.