Chiranjeevi, Bobby, Mythri Movie Makers Welcome Shruti Haasan On Board For Mega154

Megastar Chiranjeevi and talented director Bobby's (KS Ravindra) Mega 154 produced on a massive scale by Tollywood's leading production house Mythri Movie Makers is in the initial stages of production. The film is billed to be a mass action entertainer laced with all the commercial ingredients.

The team chose Women's Day to announce Mega154 Maguva, the leading lady of the crazy project. The talented and gorgeous actress Shruti Haasan has come on board to play the leading lady in the movie. "On this Women's Day, delighted to welcome you on board @shrutihaasan You bring Woman Power to #Mega154 @MythriOfficial @dirbobby #GKMohan @ThisIsDSP ," tweeted Chiranjeevi.

This will be first time association for Shruti Haasan with megastar Chiranjeevi and director Bobby.

Naveen Yerneni and Y Ravi Shankar are producing the film, while GK Mohan is the co-producer. A top-notch technical team is associating for the project, while several notable actors are part of it.

#Mega154 has music by Rockstar Devi Sri Prasad who provided several chartbuster albums to Chiranjeevi, while Arthur A Wilson handles the cinematography. Niranjan Devaramane is the editor and AS Prakash is the production designer. Sushmita Konidela is the costume designer.

While the story and dialogue were written by Bobby himself, Kona Venkat and K Chakravarthy Reddy penned the screenplay. The writing department also includes Hari Mohana Krishna and Vineeth Potluri.

Cast: Chiranjeevi, Shruti Haasan

Technical Crew:

The story, Dialogues, Direction: KS Ravindra (Bobby)

Producers: Naveen Yerneni and Y Ravi Shankar

Banner: Mythri Movie Makers

Music Director: Devi Sri Prasad

DOP: Arthur A Wilson

Editor: Niranjan Devaramane

Production Designer: AS Prakash

Co-Producers: GK Mohan, Praveen M

Screenplay: Kona Venkat, K Chakravarthy Reddy

Additional Writing: Hari Mohana Krishna, Vineeth Potluri

CEO: Cherry

Costume Designer: Sushmita Konidela

Line Producer: Balasubramanyam KVV

PRO: Vamsi-Shekar

Publicity: Baba Sai Kumar

Marketing: First Show