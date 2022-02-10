Chiranjeevi, Mahesh Babu & Prabhas Thank YS Jagan Mohan Reddy As They Sort Out The Ticket Pricing Issue

On Thursday (February 10), Tollywood bigwigs including Mahesh Babu, Chiranjeevi, Prabhas, SS Rajamouli, Koratala Siva and others met Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy in Vijaywada to discuss issues pertaining to the industry including movie ticket pricing. Post the session, the celebrities interacted with the media and shared that the meeting was fruitful.

Megastar Chiranjeevi revealed that the new government order will be passed in the third week of February. The delegation's request to allow theatres to screen five shows per day was also granted. The CM also gave his nod to the new ticket pricing model for pan-India films. During their interaction with the press, Chiranjeevi, Prabhas and Mahesh Babu thanked Jagan Mohan Reddy for understanding the issues of the film industry. Prabhas and Mahesh also expressed their gratitude towards Megastar for taking the initiative for the betterment of the industry.

The Rebel Star said, "Thanks to Yagan Mohan garu, he understood a lot about the industry problems. Also thanks to Chiranjeevi garu. We were confused for the last 7-8 months, but he took an initiative to sort these issues."

Mahesh, on the other hand, said, "Thank you so much Chiranjeevi garu. He took the initiative and spoke on behalf of the industry and showed us a way. For the last 6-7 months, the Telugu film industry was in a state of confusion. We are relieved after meeting the CM. Really happy and thank you so much Jagan Mohan Reddy garu. We will be hearing good news in 10 days."

The celebrities also promised that the new government order will benefit small budget films as much as pan-India releases.

Earlier today, several pictures of the actors had gone viral on social media, with fans celebrating their 'get-together' and now the happy news has turned out like a cherry on top of the cake.