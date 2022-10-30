Chiranjeevi Pens Special Note For Samantha Ruth Prabhu Post Her Myositis Diagnosis: ‘You Shall Overcome This’

Samantha Ruth Prabhu recently made headlines with the incredible trailer of her upcoming movie Yashoda. Samantha's performance has left the audience wanting more. As the Ye Maaya Chesave actress is basking in the positive reviews for Yashoda trailer, she took the social media by a storm as she revealed that she is suffering from Myositis which is an autoimmune disorder. She shared the news with a post on Instagram wherein she wrote, "The doctors are confident that I will make a complete recovery very soon. This too shall pass".

Soon after her revelation, Samantha was inundated with recovery wishes from fans and friends. Amid this, senior actor Chiranjeevi also took to the micro-blogging site Twitter and penned a special note for the Seethamma Vakitlo Sirimalle Chettu actress and wished her a speedy recovery. He wrote, "Dear Sam, From time to time, challenges do come in our lives, perhaps to allow us to discover our own inner strength. You are a wonderful girl with an even greater inner strength. I am sure, you shall overcome this challenge too, Very soon! Wishing you all the courage and conviction! May the Force be with you!" He further added, "Wishing you speedy recovery!! @Samanthaprabhu2".

Check out Chiranjeevi's post for Samantha Ruth Prabhu here:

Earlier, Samantha's ex-husband Naga Chaitanya's half-brother Akhil Akkineni had also sent love to the actress. Taking to the comment section, he wrote, "All the love and strength to you dear Sam" along with a heart emoticon. Bollywood celebs like Kriti Sanon and Janhvi Kapoor had also dropped hearts in the comment section for the Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal actress.

Talking about the work front, Samantha is gearing up for the release of Yashoda on November 11 this year. Helmed by Hari-Harish, the science fiction action thriller also features Unni Mukundan, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar and Murali Sharma and will be releasing in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam and Hindi. Besides, Samantha will also be seen playing the titular role in in Gunasekhar's mythological drama Shaakuntalam. The movie also stars Dev Mohan, Mohan Babu, Gautam, Aditi Balan and Ananya Nagalla. Meanwhile, Samantha is also working with Vijay Deverakonda in Shiva Nirvana's upcoming romantic comedy Kushi.