Chiranjeevi’s Daughter Sreeja And Husband Kalyan Dhev Heading Towards Divorce?

A day after Dhanush-Aishwaryaa's divorce announcement, a split rumour has now made headlines. Apparently, Megastar Chiranjeevi's youngest daughter and Ram Charan's sister Sreeja has dropped her husband Kalyan Dhev's name from her Instagram handle. She has now changed her Instagram name to Sreeja Konidela from Sreeja Kalyan. Earlier, actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu too had taken down her surname Akkineni in a similar way before announcing her separation from Naga Chaitanya.

Although rumours have been rife for quite some time that actor Kalyan Dhev and Sreeja are heading for a divorce, the duo hasn't yet clarified on the same. Notably, Kalyan's film Super Machi, which was released recently didn't receive support from the Konidela family members. However, Ram Charan was seen promoting Mahesh Babu's nephew Ashoka Galla's debut film Hero through his Twitter handle, which only added fuel to the fire. Hero and Super Machi were released coinciding with the Sankranti festival.

Sreeja and Kalyan Dhev entered wedlock in March 2016. Before Kalyan, she was married to Sirish Bharadwaj, a software engineer. Though they tied the knot in 2007, Sreeja ended her marriage in 2011 after her husband and in-laws allegedly demanded dowry. Sreeja is mother to two daughters-Nivrthi and Navishka.

Well, as rumours about the trouble in paradise makes headlines, it remains to be seen if the couple comes up with a clarification on the same in the days to come.