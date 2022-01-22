Chiranjeevi’s Daughter Sreeja Unfollows Kalyaan Dhev On Instagram

Proving the rumours of their split right, Megastar Chiranjeevi's younger daughter Sreeja has now unfollowed Kalyaan Dhev on Instagram. Though the reason behind the same is not known, she has unfollowed the actor days after changing her profile name to Sreeja Konidela from Sreeja Kalyaan. Notably, she is following every member of the Mega family including her father Chiranjeevi and brother Ram Charan. Dhev, on the other hand, is still following Sreeja and everyone from the Mega family.

Well, rumours about their relationship hitting the rock sparked after Sreeja changed her surname on Instagram. Though her recent stints on the picture-video sharing platform have left Mega fans super curious, no official statement has been issued by either of them yet. Earlier, Samantha Ruth Prabhu too had taken down her surname 'Akkineni' in a similar way weeks before announcing her separation from Naga Chaitanya.

The duo tied the knot in 2016 in Bengaluru and was blessed with a daughter in 2018, who they named Navishka. Before Kalyaan, Sreeja had married Sirish Bharadwaj in 2007, which whom she gave birth to her elder daughter Nivrthi. They called it quits in 2011.

Chiranjeevi's Daughter Sreeja And Husband Kalyaan Dhev Heading Towards Divorce?

Bangarraju Day 8 Box Office Collection: Naga Chaitanya's Film Continues Its Winning Streak

Workwise, Kalyaan was previously seen in Super Machi that released in theatres during Sankranti 2022. The romantic comedy-drama directed by debutant Puli Vasu and starring Rachita Ram as the female lead garnered an average response from the theatres. Unlike usual, the Mega family members didn't promote the film through their respective social media handles, however, Ram Charan was seen expressing his full support to another Sankranti release Hero starring Mahesh Babu's niece Ashok Galla, through his Twitter handle, which again added fuel to the fire.