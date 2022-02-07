Chiranjeevi Tests Negative For COVID-19, Shares Pictures From The Sets Of Godfather

On February 6 (Sunday), Tollywood actor Chiranjeevi took to his Twitter handle to update his fans and netizens that he has tested negative for COVID-19. Sharing a couple of pictures from the sets of his upcoming film Godfather and thanking everyone for their wishes, he wrote, "Tested Negative. Back to work & Back in Action with full steam :) Heartfelt thanks for all your love and wishes for my recovery. Humbled & Energised!"

Well, in the pictures, the Megastar can be seen interacting with the film's director Mohan Raja and actors Satyadev Kancharana, Brahmaji, Sunil among others.

Tested Negative. Back to work & Back in Action with full steam :) Heartfelt thanks for all your love and wishes for my recovery. Humbled & Energised! pic.twitter.com/zFqzrOxBCv — Chiranjeevi Konidela (@KChiruTweets) February 6, 2022

Chiru was tested positive for COVID-19 on January 26, when he took to the microblogging platform and tweeted, "Dear All, Despite all precautions, I have tested Covid 19 Positive with mild symptoms last night and am quarantining at home. I request all who came in contact with me over the last few days to get tested too. Can't wait to see you all back soon!"

Notably, in November 2020, the actor had announced that he has tested positive for the virus, but a few days later, he informed that it was a false positive due to a faulty test kit.

Workwise, Chiranjeevi has a set of releases including Acharya, Godfather, Bhola Shankar and a yet-to-be-titled film with KS Ravindra. Acharya helmed by Koratala Siva and co-starring Ram Charan will release on April 29, 2022.

Featuring Nayanthara as the female lead, Godfather's shooting is currently underway.

The shooting of Bhola Shankar has also kick-started. Helmed by Meher Ramesh, the film has Keerthy Suresh as the leading lady and she will be playing the role of Chiranjeevi's sister. His project with KS Ravindra, tentatively titled #MEGA154 is touted to be an out and out action and the shoot has already begun.

Reportedly, the Megastar has signed a few more projects, which will be announced in the days to come.