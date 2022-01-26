Chiranjeevi Tests Positive For COVID-19: Telugu Celebs Wish The Megastar A Speedy Recovery

Chiranjeevi, the megastar of Telugu cinema, tested positive for COVID-19. The health update was revealed by the veteran actor himself, with a social media post recently. Chiranjeevi confirmed that he is experiencing mild symptoms, and revealed that he is under quarantine at his residence. The renowned celebs of Telugu cinema wished Chiranjeevi a speedy recovery, by commenting on his post.

Dear All,



Despite all precautions, I have tested Covid 19 Positive with mild symptoms last night and am quarantining at home.



I request all who came in contact with me over the last few days to get tested too.



Can’t wait to see you all back soon! — Chiranjeevi Konidela (@KChiruTweets) January 26, 2022

Allu Arjun, the pan-Indian star and Chiranjeevi's nephew, wished the megastar a speedy recovery with a special message. "My prayers for you to get well soon. Glad to know that the symptoms are very mild. Wishing you a speedy recovery," reads the Pushpa actor's post.

Jr NTR, the RRR star took to Chiranjeevi's social media and wrote: "Wishing you a speedy recovery sir! Hope you feel better soon."

Versatile actor Nani wished Chiranjeevi a speedy recovery and wrote: "Take care sir. See you back soon."

To the unversed, Chiranjeevi had tested positive for COVID-19 on November 20, 2020. This is the second time the megastar is getting infected with the virus. However, the sources close to Chiranjeevi have confirmed that the Acharya star is doing fine, and is currently under medical supervision.