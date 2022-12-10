Prabhas' Salaar & Project K Continue To Delay; Crucial Time Ahead For The Pan-India Star?

Prabhas & Deepika Padukone Photo Credit: Gallery

Actor Prabhas is going to find himself busy throughout the next six months. The actor has a couple of films in the pipeline which are pan-India ventures by renowned directors. Prabhas has signed several movies after Saaho under the direction of Sujeeth, and he was last seen in Radhe Shyam alongside Pooja Hegde. The film was a disaster at the box office but the music album stood out.

He is currently working simultaneously on KGF fame Prashanth Neel's Salaar, which is nearing completion, and another science fiction drama tentatively titled Project K, under the direction of National award-winning Nag Ashwin. Project K is a high-budget movie with Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika Padukone, and Disha Patani working on it. This pan-India venture is being made on a budget of Rs 500 Crore by Vyjayanti Movies.

According to the latest news, Project K, which was earlier scheduled to wrap shooting by the end of January 2023, is now taking another three months to complete. With this, the actor will now have to wait for a bit longer to join the sets of director Maruthi's film.

Prabhas committed a film with director Maruthi, which has two female leads. Nidhhi Aggerwal is one of the heroines and the filming is said to have begun, unofficially.

Prabhas' Adipurush directed by Om Raut was initially set for a theatrical release in January 2023 but it has been postponed to June 2023. The teaser of the film was released recently and has received a mixed response from fans and the film fraternity. The VFX team of Adipurush is reworking the film.

As a result, Prabhas has to slog it out for two major projects for not less than three months in a row. Immediately, he has to take part in the promotional activities of Adipurush. The year 2023 looks very hectic for the actor and also is going to be crucial for his professional life. After Baahubali, Saaho couldn't impress the fans and Radhe Shyam was a disaster.

Fans of the actor, the filmmakers as well as Prabhas have pinned hopes on his upcoming films.