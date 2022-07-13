Dasara Movie Non-Theatrical Rights: Nani's Action Entertainer Makes Huge Money Before Its Release!

Natural star Nani is one actor who is always on the go. He does films that pique his interest rather than sticking to roles that are sterotypical. His last venture Ante Sundaraniki, which saw Nazriya Fahadh making her Tollywood debut, gained positive response for his character and performance. The film, although didn't do as expected at the box office, is a winner in terms of performance, story, direction and dialogues.

His next release is Dasara, with director Srikanth Odela, who wrote the story of the film. Nani is paired alongside national award winner Keerthy Suresh for the second time after Nenu Local.

Touted as an action movie, Dasara showcased the natural star in a never-seen-before mass avatar. Nani is seen in a rugged look with full beard and moustache, clad in Lungi and as a leader of the masses. His first look received a thumping response.

As the film is nearing completion, the news of its business has come out as a sweet surprise. The movie made a non-theatrical profit of Rs 45 Crore from selling off satellite, audio, digital and Hindi dubbing rights. This amount is rather remarkable for any medium -budget movie made in Tollywood industry.

The makers of the film have released glimpses of the actor's look in two parts- Siren of Dasara and Spark of Dasara.

Check them out here

Samuthirakani, Prakash Raj, Rajendra Prasad, Roshan Mathew, Sai Kumar, and Zarina Wahab form the other important cast in Dasara.

Dasara's cinematography is by Sathyan Sooryan, Editing is by Naveen Nooli, and the film's soundtrack is by Santhosh Narayanan. The movie is bankrolled by Sudhakar Cherukuri on Sri Lakshmi Venkateswara Cinemas.

The movie was launched formally in February 2022 and commenced from the month of March. Dasara will be released in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam. Roshan Mathew makes his Telugu debut with the film. The makers are yet to announce the film's release date.