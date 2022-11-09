Despite Disastrous Response To Liger, Vijay Devarakonda’s Kushi Non-Theatrical Rights Sold For A Crazy Amount

Vijay Devarakonda, who established himself as a leading star down South after the success of Arjun Reddy, recently suffered a setback in his career.

He was last seen in Puri Jagannadh's bilingual sports drama Liger and everyone was expecting it to do well at the box office.

Also featuring Ananya Panday and Ramya Krishnan, the film turned out to be a huge box-office disaster leaving Vijay as well as the whole team in shock.

While Liger marked the actor's Bollywood debut, looks like the failure hasn't affected his popularity and fan following much. For the unversed, he is currently busy shooting for his next titled Kushi.

The Telugu romantic comedy is directed by Shiva Nirvana and produced by Mythri Movie Makers. Samantha Ruth Prabhu plays the leading lady and fans are looking forward to its release.

Despite the disastrous response to Liger, Kushi has been creating a great buzz and the team is enjoying all the attention. According to the latest buzz, the makers have already sold the film's non-theatrical rights for a whopping amount.

According to reports, the streaming rights, satellite rights, and audio rights in the Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam languages have been already sold at an insane price of Rs 90 crore. Yes, you read that right!

While it is not yet official, the amount surely proves that Vijay Devarakonda's market value is still intact. However, Samantha's star power must have also played an important role in the lucrative deal.

In the latest turn of events, the release date of Kushi has been postponed to the first quarter of 2023. Originally, the much-awaited movie was slated to hit the theatres on Christmas this year.

Revealing the same, Vijay told News18, "We have finished close to 60 percent of the shoot. We were originally hoping to release the film by December. But now it has been pushed to next year due to a bunch of reasons. We are eyeing February 2023 release as of now."

Besides Vijay and Samantha, Kushi also features Sachin Khedekar, Jayaram, Vennela Kishore, and Murali Sharma in important roles.

While Vijay hasn't yet announced his next project after Kushi, The Family Man 2 star has several interesting projects in her kitty including Yashoda and Shaakuntalam. She is also rumoured to be teaming up with Varun Dhawan for the Indian adaptation of Citadel to be helmed by Raj & DK.