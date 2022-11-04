Did You Know Hansika Motwani Was A Guest At Her Now Fiance Sohail Kathuria's First Wedding?

Koi Mil Gaya.... star Hansika Motwani is one of the most successful actresses in the South film industry. The actress is all set to tie the knot with her longtime boyfriend and business partner, Sohail Kathuria. On Wednesday (November 2), she officially made her relationship with Sohail public on social media. Her engagement pictures are going viral on the internet, and fans are curious to know who the actor is getting married to.

Hansika's wedding preparations are going on in full force as the date approaches. Meanwhile, everybody knows Sohail Kathuria to be a businessman, but many don't know more about his personal life. But as per several reports, a video related to Sohail and Hansika has surprised fans. This is Sohail's second marriage. Hansika's future husband was earlier married to a girl named Rinky. He got married to Rinky in 2016, and their wedding video is available on the video streaming platform YouTube.

The video that has now surfaced on the internet shows Sohail and Rinky having a destination wedding in Goa, and the video highlights show Hansika Motwani dancing at their sangeet function. The actress is seen enjoying her fiance's first wedding. From attending the Roka to grooving at a pool party, Hansika was an important part of all the festivities at Sohail and Rinky's marriage.

Hansika expressed shock over the video's comment section. Meanwhile, they are all eagerly waiting to know the reason for Sohail Kathuria's divorce from his first wife. Hansika Motwani and Sohail Kathuria run an event management company that was founded in 2020. The couple have been friends for over 8 years.

Sohail Kathuria proposed to Hansika in Paris in front of the famous Eiffel Tower in the most romantic way. He went down on his knees and held Hansika's hand as they both stood inside a heart-shaped sign made of flowers and candles with "Marry Me" written in large letters. On Instagram, Hansika shared glimpses from the dreamy proposal and wrote, "Now & Forever."

The couple will tie the knot on December 4 at Mundota Fort and Palace in Jaipur, Rajasthan. Only a few close friends from the industry are expected to attend the wedding. As per reports, Hansika's pre-wedding festivities will commence on December 2 with a Sufi night. On the next day, December 3, mehendi and sangeet ceremonies will happen. The couple will have a haldi ceremony on December 4th, followed by a casino-themed after party at night after the wedding.