Digangana Suryavanshi Roped In For Sri Sathya Sai Arts’ Production No 10!

Popular producer KK Radhamohan is presently making a wholesome family entertainer with young and talented hero Aadi Saikumar playing the lead role. Phani Krishna Siriki is making debut as a director with this Production No 10 of Sri Sathya Sai Arts which is in starting stages of production.

Meanwhile, the team welcomes actress Digangana Suryavanshi on board to play the lead actress opposite Aadi Saikumar in the movie. Digangana who is part of some interesting projects in Telugu and Hindi has got a meaty to perform in this yet-to-be title flick.

The film has some young and talented technical team handling different crafts. RR Dhruvan provides music, while Satish Mutyala cranks the camera. Giduturi Satya is the editor of the movie, while Lakshmi Radhamohan presents it. Kolikapogu Ramesh is the art director and fights are taken care by Rama Krishna.

More details of the project will be revealed soon.