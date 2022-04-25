Director Koratala Siva Reveals Why Kajal's Portion Is Chopped Off From Acharya

Doubts were raised about Kajal's presence in Acharya as the recently released theatrical trailer of the film did not have a single shot of the senior actress. Ever since, there have been rumors that Kajal's portion has been chopped off from Acharya. In his latest interaction with the media, the director of Acharya, Koratala Siva has confirmed that Kajal's portion has indeed been omitted from the final copy and he went on to explain the reason behind the same.

Koratala Siva said he initially penned a funny role for Kajal and even shot her portion for a few days. The ace filmmaker went on to add that Kajal's role did not gel with the narrative of the film and hence had to be edited out. "Chiranjeevi's character and the related narrative don't necessitate a love track. That is the reason why Kajal's portion looked like a misfit in the larger picture. We then had to make the tough call of removing the portion involving Kajal. But she will be seen in the Laahe Laahe song."

Siva went on to add that he personally spoke with Kajal and explained to her why he had to make the decision to chop off her portion. "I simply can't bring in a star actress of Kajal's stature just for namesake. It wouldn't have been right. I conveyed the same to Kajal and she was very understanding." Siva stated.

Siva's statement, confirming the commission of Kajal's part in Acharya has left the latter's fans disappointed.

Acharya is an action packed social drama featuring real life father-son duo Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan in the central roles. Pooja Hegde plays the other female lead in the film. The film is set for theatrical release on the 29th of this month.