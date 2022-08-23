Director Mallidi Vassisht To Charge Shocking Remuneration For Bimbisara 2 After Huge Success Of Part One?

Actor Nandamuri Kalyan Ram is one of the Tollywood heroes who constantly encourages new talent. Having his own production house has enabled the Nandamuri actor to be liberal and experiment with coming-of-age directors and scripts. One such director is debutant Mallidi Vassisht, who helmed the latest sensational socio-fantasy film Bimbisara. The movie was released amid decent expectations from fans and went on to become one of the biggest hits of the year in Tollywood.

Ahead of the film's release, while interacting with the media, actor-producer Kalyan Ram announced that there would be a sequel to the film. The movie's success would define the scale of the sequel, he added. Bimbisara received positive word-of-mouth and went on to become a massive hit, paving way for a much bigger and better sequel.

Speaking of the sequel, director Mallidi Vassisht is already working on the script and the final draft will be ready shortly.

Tollywood grapevine suggests that Vassisht has asked for a remuneration of about Rs 3 Crore for the sequel and Geetha Arts banner, owned by Allu Aravind, has already paid the advance and blocked the dates.

Following the success of Bimbisara, several producers like Allu Aravind, Dil Raju have reportedly been in talks to produce the sequel. However, any official information about the film's update is awaited.

Bimbisara is the story of Trigarthala King Bimbisara and his twin brother Deva Dutta. Bimbisara is cursed following a cruel act and ends up in the modern-day world. He crosses paths with the girl he killed in Trigarthala and forges a beautiful bond with her. On the other hand, Deva Datta, the benevolent king does his best for the people of his kingdom. How and what happens next is all about the film.