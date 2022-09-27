Director Prashanth Neel Bans Mobile Phones On The Sets Of Prabhas' Salaar Following A Video Leak!

Salaar is the upcoming action thriller film starring Prabhas, under the direction of KGF fame Prashanth Neel. The movie is a pan-India venture and stars an ensemble cast like Prithviraj Sukumaran, Shruti Haasan, and Jagapathi Babu. The filming began at Godavarikhani in Telangana in January, 2021.

A few days ago, a small video clip of Salaar featuring Prabhas was leaked online from the sets. Upset about it, director Prashanth Neel resorted to imposing a ban on the usage of mobile phones on the sets. The entire unit is asked to refrain from using mobile phones while at work.

Actors Easwari Rao, Sriya Reddy, and Madhu Guruswamy are also part of the cast among others. Produced by KGF maker Vijay Kiragandur, Salaar is made under the banner of Hombale Films on a budget of about Rs 200 Crore. The movie has a luxurious 20-minute action scene shot in the middle of the sea with a budget of Rs 10 Crore. An elaborate set was erected at Ramoji Film City in Hyderabad for filming a long schedule featuring Shruti Haasan, Jagapathi Babu, and others. Easwari Rao will be seen playing the role of Salaar's mother in the film.

Salaar is cinematographed by Bhuvan Gowda and edited by Ujwal Kulkarni. Ravi Basrur composed the film's soundtrack which is distributed jointly by KRG Studios in Karnataka and UV Creations in the two Telugu states.

Salaar is the Tollywood debut of Prashanth Neel who is also helming a project with Jr NTR. The movie will likely hit the screens on September 28, 2023.