Director Shankar's Next Telugu Film To Be With Jr NTR?

Larger-than-life sets, enormous budget, and grand visuals are nothing but a staple in director Shankar's films, ever since he started his career.

Shankar, despite possessing a great fan base in Telugu audience, had never helmed a Telugu film until recently. He finalized to work with Ram Charan- his maiden original Telugu project tentatively called #RC15 bankrolled by Tollywood's big producer Dil Raju. The director, who is already shooting for the same in Visakhapatnam is now rumoured to have been in talks with none other than the talent powerhouse of Tollywood, Jr NTR, for his next film.

Shankar's last release was Robo 2.0 in 2018 which is a sequel to Robo, both starring Rajinikanth. Later, he was involved in the sequel to Bharateeyudu, titled Bharateeyudu-2- starring Kamal Haasan and Kajal Aggarwal which completed quite a few schedules before being shelved. While the director is also committed to remaking his cult 'Aparichitudu' in Hindi with Ranveer Singh, the project's commencement hasn't happened so far. So, Shankar went ahead with #RC15 after Ram Charan wrapped up his promotions for RRR.

Buzz is that the director, who is now on a spree of doing films, might likely join hands with Jr NTR for a big-budgeted flick. As we are still unsure about the two coming together to work their magic- which sure would be remarkable- it is a matter of time to state the obvious.

On the other hand, Jr NTR, after RRR, has signed on the dotted line for a film with Prashanth Neel, the director of sensational Kannada film KGF Chapter 1 & 2, for an untitled project. The duo also recently shared a picture on their social media handles which went viral, as both of them were seen with their spouses celebrating anniversaries.