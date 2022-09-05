Distributor Warangal Srinu's Comments On Vijay Deverakonda's Liger Shocks All; Read Here!

Vijay Deverakonda's latest sports-based drama Liger released amid huge expectations. The film's result has shocked the entire team Liger and the movie is being trolled severely.

Warangal Srinu is the name of a Distributor who is hitting the headlines in the Tollywood circle in the recent past. The man, who was first reported on entertainment websites and social media for incurring heavy losses for distributing Koratala Siva's Acharya starring Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan, is now again in news for his shocking remarks on the disastrous venture that Liger remained at the box office.

Warangal Srinu invested about Rs 90 Crore on Liger for securing the distributing rights in the entire south India. He was one person to face a tremendous loss due to Acharya and people can only imagine his plight with the humongous failure of Liger.

However, Warangal Srinu seems unperturbed about the scale of the loss and opined that Liger was not a badly made film. "Except for the climax, Liger has its merits. Many people have stuck to the negative reviews and stopped watching the film. A lot of portions in Liger were engaging," said Srinu, according to a few entertainment websites. In addition, Srinu was also reportedly quoted saying that Dil Raju is also one of the biggest distributors of Telugu cinema and often only his losses are being discussed in the industry.

While the industry insiders and fans are left perplexed over his remarks on Liger, several opined that he doesn't need to do any damage control as the public had given out their verdict already.