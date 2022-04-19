Divorce From Samantha: Naga Chaitanya To Get Married Again?

Later last year, Samantha and Naga Chaitanya dropped a shocker of sorts as they announced separation. They parted ways and are no longer together. Following this much talked about divorce from Samantha, Naga Chaitanya is set to get married again.

As per a report from ABP Live, Naga Chaitanya will be tying the knot with some other person who is not related to the film industry. It is reported that the Akkineni household has already initiated the search for the right woman who be best suited for Chaitanya.

Chaitanya too is said to be in an open state of mind. He is apparently open to second marriage. If things go well, we might hear the big news from the Akkineni household in the near future. But of course, there are a lot of ifs and buts associated with this development. We can't draw any conclusions unless and until there is an official announcement in this regard.

Chaitanya is currently busy with Thank You and he also has Laal Singh Chaddha lined up for release on the 12th of August. He shares the screen with Aamir Khan in Laal Singh Chaddha.

While there is a lot going around Chaitanya's professional career, there appears to be fair bit of action attributed to his personal life as well.