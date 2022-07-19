DJ Tillu Actor-Director Duo, Siddhu Jonnalagadda & Vimal Krishna Face Creative Differences!

Actor Siddhartha Jonnalagadda, who has been in the Tollywood for a very long time has seen much deserving success in the form of DJ Tillu in 2022. The movie was a sensational hit and it is safe to mention that DJ Tillu was the first ever successful film of the year. After premiering on OTT, the coming-of-age comedy-thriller acquired a cult status.

The actor, who garnered widespread appreciation for his portrayal of DJ Tillu's character and his writing for the film, mostly works with a team that consists of writers and a director who are his friends. For DJ Tillu too, the actor opted for Vimal Krishna, his friend, to wield the steering wheel. However, the latest buzz is that the actor and director duo is at a space where there are alleged creative differences over their upcoming project, a sequel to DJ Tillu.

The team went on to perform a customary puja ceremony recently. The pre-production works were in full swing when suddenly this news about the rift between the actor and director surfaced.

Reportedly, director Vimal Krishna is said to have walked out of the project. The makers of the project are now in a fix over who will handle its direction and are yet to announce other updates.