DJ Tillu Actor-Director Duo, Siddhu Jonnalagadda & Vimal Krishna Face Creative Differences!

Actor
Siddhartha
Jonnalagadda,
who
has
been
in
the
Tollywood
for
a
very
long
time
has
seen
much
deserving
success
in
the
form
of
DJ
Tillu
in
2022.
The
movie
was
a
sensational
hit
and
it
is
safe
to
mention
that
DJ
Tillu
was
the
first
ever
successful
film
of
the
year.
After
premiering
on
OTT,
the
coming-of-age
comedy-thriller
acquired
a
cult
status.
The
actor,
who
garnered
widespread
appreciation
for
his
portrayal
of
DJ
Tillu's
character
and
his
writing
for
the
film,
mostly
works
with
a
team
that
consists
of
writers
and
a
director
who
are
his
friends.
For
DJ
Tillu
too,
the
actor
opted
for
Vimal
Krishna,
his
friend,
to
wield
the
steering
wheel.
However,
the
latest
buzz
is
that
the
actor
and
director
duo
is
at
a
space
where
there
are
alleged
creative
differences
over
their
upcoming
project,
a
sequel
to
DJ
Tillu.
The
team
went
on
to
perform
a
customary
puja
ceremony
recently.
The
pre-production
works
were
in
full
swing
when
suddenly
this
news
about
the
rift
between
the
actor
and
director
surfaced.
Reportedly,
director
Vimal
Krishna
is
said
to
have
walked
out
of
the
project.
The
makers
of
the
project
are
now
in
a
fix
over
who
will
handle
its
direction
and
are
yet
to
announce
other
updates.