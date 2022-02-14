DJ Tillu Day 2 Box Office Collection: Siddhu Jonnalagadda’s Film Goes Strong On Sunday

Siddhu Jonnalagadda's DJ Tillu was released on Saturday (February 12). Though it was speculated that Ravi Teja's latest release Khiladi would overshadow the film, looks like things are going the other way round. On its release, the audiences heaped praise on the film, with many calling it a clear winner.

The storyline, comic sequences and performances of the actors won the hearts of the cine-goers and going by the positive word of mouth, the film is expected to draw more audiences in the days to come. Talking about the film's box office collection so far, on day 1, DJ Tillu collected Rs 4.33 Crore in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. On day 2 (Sunday), the romantic comedy-drama made a collection of Rs 2.62 Crore, which has now summed up the total of Siddhu's film close to Rs 5.80 Crore. The gross collection of DJ Tillu now stands at Rs 13.80 Crore.

DJ Tillu Day 2 AP/TG Collections

Nizam: Rs 1.41 Crore

Ceeded: Rs 34 Lakh

Uttar Andhra: Rs 24 Lakh

East: Rs 15 Lakh

West: Rs 13 Lakh

Guntur: Rs 14 Lakh

Krishna: Rs 12 Lakh

Nellore: Rs 9 Lakh

AP-TG Total: Rs 2.62Crore(Rs 4.90 Crore Gross)

DJ Tillu 2 Days Total Collections

Nizam: Rs 3.00 Crore

Ceeded: Rs 81 Lakh

Uttar Andhra: Rs 50 Lakh

East: Rs 33 Lakh

West: Rs 45 Lakh

Guntur: Rs 29 Lakh

Krishna: Rs 23 Lakh

Nellore: Rs 19 Lakh

AP/ TG Total: Rs 5.80 Crore(Rs 10.83 Crore Gross)

KA+ROI: Rs 0.45 Crore

OS: Rs 1.25 Crore

Total Worldwide: Rs 7.50 Crore(Rs 13.80 Crore Gross)

If goes at the same pace, DJ Tillu might soon enter the profit zone in a couple of days. The makers of the film have fetched Rs 8.95 crore with its pre-release business worldwide.

Take a look at the pre-release business of the film

Nizam: Rs 2.80 Crore

Ceeded: Rs 1.50 Crore

Andhra: Rs 3.40 Crore

AP/TG Total: Rs 7.70 Crore

KA/ROI: Rs 0.60 Crore

OS: Rs 0.65 Crore

Total WW: Rs 8.95 Crore

Directed by debutant Vimal Krishna, the film has Neha Shetty as the leading lady.