DJ Tillu Full Movie Leaked Online For Free Download

Siddhu Jonnalagadda's DJ Tillu hit the theatres on Saturday (February 12) across Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and elsewhere, and has been getting thumping response ever since. The comic sequences and acting chops of the cast members have surely enthralled the audiences, however, netizens have been expressing chagrin over the storyline which seems outdated. The comedy-drama directed by debutant Vimal Krishna has Neha Shetty as the female lead.

Well, hours after its release, DJ Tillu leaked online on various infamous websites. The film has been leaked on platforms and websites like Tamilrockers, Movierulz and Telegram. Well, this is not the first time when a Telugu film has leaked online. Earlier, films like Pushpa, Akhanda, SR Kalyana Mandapam, Paagal, Vakeel Saab,and Krack were also leaked on these websites. In fact, the Friday release, Khiladi starring Ravi Teja in the lead role, had also fallen prey to piracy.

Vimal has co-written DJ Tillu with the leading man. Backed by Suryadevara Naga Vamsi under his production banner Sithara Entertainments, the film has an ensemble cast including Prince Cecil, Brahmaji, Pragathi, Narra Srinivas and Kireeti Damaraju.

On a related note, a week back, the film made headlines after a reporter shot an unethical question during its trailer launch event. Mentioning a dialogue from the trailer, the scribe asked Siddhu if he has really counted the number of moles on the female lead's body. After comprehending the situation, the actress reacted to the matter through her Twitter handle and wrote, "This question was very unfortunate at the trailer launch today. But I must go on to add that it simply simplifies the respect he has for himself and for the women forced around him at his workplace and at home."