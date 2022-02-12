DJ Tillu Twitter Review: Here’s What Twitterati Feel About Siddhu Jonnalagadda-Neha Shetty’s Film!

DJ Tillu, the romantic comedy-drama directed by debutant Vimal Krishna stars Siddhu Jonnalagadda and Neha Shetty in the lead roles. After creating a massive buzz with its special glimpse and trailer, the film has finally hit the marquee. Backed by Suryadevara Naga Vamsi under the banner Sithara Entertainments, the film was released on Saturday (February 12). Vimal has co-written the film's story with the leading man. As expected, the film opened to rave reviews from the cine-goers.

Netizens, who watched the film in theatres, have been sharing their views on Twitter. Fans of the lead actors are also all praises for their performances and the refreshing concept. Having said that, the slow-paced narration and cringe comedy sequences of the film has faintly disappointed many, who think that the team should have taken special care while making, so as to give the audience a better cinematic experience.

Check out Twitter reactions on DJ Tillu

#DJTillu A Youth Engaging comedy Movie.🤗

Movie was made with a notice of full entertainment and it somehow did it.

Good first half with superb characterisation of Djtillu @Siddu_buoy

Bad second half due to lack of flow and edit issues.

Overall OK watchable movie👍

Rating: 3/5⭐ — AAshrith 🛑 (@_Aashrith_) February 12, 2022

For me first half Greater than jathirathnalu 🤣🤣🤣🤣 #DjTillu — HappyGaVundu (@endakalam) February 12, 2022

Not a theatre film #DJTillu



Strictly avoidable 👍 — Rekha (@Rekha_hyd) February 12, 2022

Review & Rating #DJTillu :



Good First half

Above Average Second Half

Sidu aa DJ tillu one man show 👌

Bgm & music biggest asset



This fun ride is perfect weekend watch (3.25/5) 👍 https://t.co/kH7nye9fSk — InsidetalkZ (@InsideTallkz) February 12, 2022

Reminder :-



Skip with your family...



Second half be prepared for your roddest experience ever 😩#DJTillu — Thala (@FinisherDhoni7) February 12, 2022

Earlier, revealing the inspiration behind developing the character DJ Tillu played by Siddhu, director Vimal during his interaction with The New Indian Express shared, "During my initial days in Hyderabad, I happened to meet and interact with a few DJs and was really bowled over by their conversations, attitude and body language. They carry a different persona and each one is his own boss. I have infused these characteristics and developed Tillu's character."

The film has an ensemble cast including Prince Cecil, Brahmaji, Pragathi and Narra Srinivas. DJ Tillu's songs have been composed by Sricharan Pakala and Ram Miriyala, while the scores have been tuned by S Thaman. The comedy drama's songs including 'Tillu Anna DJ Pedithe', 'Pataas Pilla' and 'Nuvvala' have been ruling hearts and charts ever since their release on YouTube.

The film was previously scheduled to release on February 11 along with Ravi Teja's Khiladi but was postponed to avert a clash.