Dulquer Salmaan & Rakshit Shetty To Unveil Samantha Ruth Prabhu's Yashoda Trailer On October 27!

Samantha Ruth Prabhu's upcoming action thriller Yashoda is ready for a pan-India release on November 11. The makers of the film have been making necessary arrangements to create adequate pre-release buzz around the film. Since Samantha has been missing in action for a long time, the producers of the film are exploring ways to take Yashoda all around the country. However, the actress is expected to join the promotions very soon. Written and directed by Hari and Harish, the movie is based on a real-life incident.

Accordingly, the makers recently announced that the film's trailer will be unveiled in Kannada and Malayalam by actors Rakshit Shetty and Dulquer Salmaan respectively. The trailer will be released on October 27 at 5.36 PM in their languages. To cash in on the craze Samantha has in other parts of south India, the venture was made as a Tamil and Telugu bilingual. Yashoda was then dubbed into Malayalam and Kannada.

It is a very well-known fact that Samantha had been missing from the public glare for a few months now. While some believe that the actress has gone to the USA for a skin-related treatment, others say that she has gone there for another cosmetic surgery. The actress was also said to have spent some time at the Isha Yoga Centre in Coimbatore.

Yashoda's dialogues were penned by Pulagam Chinnarayana and Challa Bhagyalakshmi. The movie stars Unni Mukundan, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, Rao Ramesh, Murali Sharma, Shatru, Sampath Raj, and Divya Sripada in crucial roles.

Mani Sharma composed the film's score and M Sukumar cranked the camera. Marthand K Venkatesh edited the movie which is produced by Sivalenka Krishna Prasad under the Sridevi Movies banner.