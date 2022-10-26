Dulquer Salmaan & Rakshit Shetty To Unveil Samantha Ruth Prabhu's Yashoda Trailer On October 27!

Samantha
Ruth
Prabhu's
upcoming
action
thriller
Yashoda
is
ready
for
a
pan-India
release
on
November
11.
The
makers
of
the
film
have
been
making
necessary
arrangements
to
create
adequate
pre-release
buzz
around
the
film.
Since
Samantha
has
been
missing
in
action
for
a
long
time,
the
producers
of
the
film
are
exploring
ways
to
take
Yashoda
all
around
the
country.
However,
the
actress
is
expected
to
join
the
promotions
very
soon.
Written
and
directed
by
Hari
and
Harish,
the
movie
is
based
on
a
real-life
incident.
Accordingly,
the
makers
recently
announced
that
the
film's
trailer
will
be
unveiled
in
Kannada
and
Malayalam
by
actors
Rakshit
Shetty
and
Dulquer
Salmaan
respectively.
The
trailer
will
be
released
on
October
27
at
5.36
PM
in
their
languages.
To
cash
in
on
the
craze
Samantha
has
in
other
parts
of
south
India,
the
venture
was
made
as
a
Tamil
and
Telugu
bilingual.
Yashoda
was
then
dubbed
into
Malayalam
and
Kannada.
It
is
a
very
well-known
fact
that
Samantha
had
been
missing
from
the
public
glare
for
a
few
months
now.
While
some
believe
that
the
actress
has
gone
to
the
USA
for
a
skin-related
treatment,
others
say
that
she
has
gone
there
for
another
cosmetic
surgery.
The
actress
was
also
said
to
have
spent
some
time
at
the
Isha
Yoga
Centre
in
Coimbatore.
Yashoda's
dialogues
were
penned
by
Pulagam
Chinnarayana
and
Challa
Bhagyalakshmi.
The
movie
stars
Unni
Mukundan,
Varalaxmi
Sarathkumar,
Rao
Ramesh,
Murali
Sharma,
Shatru,
Sampath
Raj,
and
Divya
Sripada
in
crucial
roles.
Mani
Sharma
composed
the
film's
score
and
M
Sukumar
cranked
the
camera.
Marthand
K
Venkatesh
edited
the
movie
which
is
produced
by
Sivalenka
Krishna
Prasad
under
the
Sridevi
Movies
banner.