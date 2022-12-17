Bigg Boss 6 Telugu: Rohit Sahni's Remuneration For The Reality Show Is Not What You Could Guess!

Rohit
Sahni,
AKA
Rohit
is
one
of
the
unexpected
finalists
of
the
Bigg
Boss
6
Telugu
Season.
Rohit
has
gained
a
decent
fanbase
and
is
now
rumoured
as
the
runner-up
of
season
6,
according
to
the
social
media
trends.
Rohit
entered
the
gameshow
with
his
wife
Marina
Abraham
as
couple
contestants.
Both
of
them
are
serial
actors
in
Telugu
after
they
have
worked
as
models
for
several
assignments.
Rohit
is
popular
through
his
wife
and
once
dabbled
with
Cricket,
during
his
young
age.
He
and
Marina
were
okayed
for
the
show
just
a
couple
of
days
before
the
show
kick-started.
Although
they
were
sloppy
in
the
initial
days,
they
started
taking
the
game
show
seriously
when
they
were
pronounced
as
individual
contestants.
Rohit
has
improved
his
graph
since
Marina
left
the
house
as
part
of
elimination.
Rohit
and
Marina
Photo
Credit:
Star
Maa
While
Marina
was
part
of
the
show
for
a
remuneration
of
Rs
35,000
per
week,
Rohit
was
signed
for
the
Bigg
Boss
Telugu
show
for
a
remuneration
of
Rs
45,000
per
week.
For
becoming
the
finalist,
he
earned
a
remuneration
of
about
Rs
6.75
Lakh.
Marina
made
an
amount
of
Rs
5.25
Lakh.