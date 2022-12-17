Bigg Boss 6 Telugu: Rohit Sahni's Remuneration For The Reality Show Is Not What You Could Guess!

Rohit Sahni Photo Credit: Star Maa

Rohit Sahni, AKA Rohit is one of the unexpected finalists of the Bigg Boss 6 Telugu Season. Rohit has gained a decent fanbase and is now rumoured as the runner-up of season 6, according to the social media trends.

Rohit entered the gameshow with his wife Marina Abraham as couple contestants. Both of them are serial actors in Telugu after they have worked as models for several assignments. Rohit is popular through his wife and once dabbled with Cricket, during his young age.

Bigg Boss 6 Telugu: New Twist! Rohit Gets A Chance To Appeal For Votes Days Before Grand Finale!

He and Marina were okayed for the show just a couple of days before the show kick-started. Although they were sloppy in the initial days, they started taking the game show seriously when they were pronounced as individual contestants. Rohit has improved his graph since Marina left the house as part of elimination.

Rohit and Marina Photo Credit: Star Maa

While Marina was part of the show for a remuneration of Rs 35,000 per week, Rohit was signed for the Bigg Boss Telugu show for a remuneration of Rs 45,000 per week. For becoming the finalist, he earned a remuneration of about Rs 6.75 Lakh. Marina made an amount of Rs 5.25 Lakh.

Bigg Boss 6 Telugu: Are Revanth And Rohit The Top Two Finalists Of The Season?

Tune into the Star Maa channel at 9 pm to catch the latest semi-final episode of the Bigg Boss 6 Telugu show. All the housemates of season 6 are expected to be present at the grand finale.